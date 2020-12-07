Dearly departed: NewsMail obituaries, October and November

THE following is a list of obituaries from the NewsMail, for the months of October and November, 2020.

Norma Langhorne

Aged 81 years. Late of Bauhinia Court, Bundaberg and formerly of Agnes Water and Bauhinia Downs.

Passed away peacefully at the Friendly Society Private Hospital, Bundaberg on October 6, 2020.

Beloved Wife of Alastair (deceased). Loved aunty and friend to many.

Robin Jean Woodward

Robin Jean Woodward was laid to rest on October 7, with attendees wearing colourful clothes to celebrate her life.

Ian Bruce Kennedy

Late of Belmont, formerly of Bundaberg and Blackwater. Passed away on October 7, 20202. Aged 73 years.

Loved Husband of Denise, Father of Leith and Rhys, dad-dad of Adelaide and Charlotte, and Brother of Jandora.

Moira Potts

Aged 82 years. Late of Riverlea Nursing Home, and formerly of Paradise Avenue, Bundaberg.

Passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020. Loving wife of Bill (deceased).

Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lauren (deceased), Bill and Melinda, Carron and Robin, Bryan, Samantha and Shaun.

Also, mother-in-law of Trish Potts and Nic Taylor. Loving grandmother and great grandmother of their respective families.

Valentine 'Maureen' O'Donohue pictured in 2013.

Valentine Maureen O'Donohue

Valentine "Maureen" O'Donohue, born on February 14, 1913, passed away at Bundaberg on October 16.

Wife of the late John "Jack" O'Donohue, beloved mother, and mother-in-law, of Imelda, John and Carolyn (deceased), Veronica and Bryan (deceased), and Barry.

In 2013, the NewsMail spoke to Mrs O'Donohue when she celebrated turning 100.

'Dick' Noel Douglas Riemer

Aged 80 years. Late of Brand Street, Childers.

Passed away peacefully at Childers Hospital on October 18, 2020.

Dearly loved sixth child of the late Frederick and Ivy Riemer. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his respective families.

"Larrikin and good mate to many".

Kevin Kay.

Kevin Kay

September 23, 1933 - October 21, 2020.



Kevin Stanley Kay (known as KK).

Kia ora.

Passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 aged 87.

Beloved husband of Frances and Father/Father-in-law of Leanne and Jon; Geoffrey and Olivia; Danny and Joan; Christine and Pat.

Cherished Pop to Tanya and Aaron; Ben and William; Monty, Harry and Alfie.

Great Pop to Ashlee, Blake, Coen and Dylan.

Rocco Patamisi passed away aged 93.

Rocco Patamisi

Passed away October 23, 2020, at 93 years old. Army Service Number - Q273654.

Formerly of McNeilly St, Bundaberg, and previously of The Hummock.

Beloved Rocco passed away peacefully at Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane on 23 October, 2020.

Loved husband of Olga, father to Lisa, Rosi and Carolyn, and their partners Peter and Nicky, brother to Anne Larsen, Domenico Patamise (dec), and Natalina Della Vedova (dec), brother-in-law to Arthur Liberale, grandfather to Isaac, Jared, Hamish and Aurora and great grandfather to their children.

Brian August Weiss

Late of the Gold Coast formerly of Bundaberg.

Passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. Aged 78 years.

Beloved husband of Patricia (dec). Much loved father of Peter, father-in-law to Mary, Grandad of Kisha (dec) and Michael, Isaac, Aiden (dec), Jacob, Caleb, Belle, Shiloh and Great Grandad to Cooper.

Loved by all who knew him.

Ian Charles Harvey

Aged 73 years. Late of Gracehaven Aged Care, Bundaberg.

Passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020.

Dearly loved son of Charles and Ivy (Stel) Harvey (both deceased). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Pamela and Jeff Cowan, Robert (deceased), Suzanne and Peter Locke, and loved uncle.

Kevin Roy Naske

Aged 88 Years. Late of Bundaberg. Passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020.

Beloved husband of Myrl. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Noleen, Anne and Denis, Teresa, John, Pat and Wayne, Paul and Rebecca.

Loving grandfather and great-grandfather of their respective families.

Eric William Todd

Aged 85 years. Late of Bundaberg. Passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020.

Beloved husband of Shirley.

Allan Charles Whyte 'Whytey'

Aged 64 years. Late of South Littabella Road, Yandaran. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at the Mater Private Hospital, South Brisbane, on November 21, 2020.

Life time soul partner of Jeany. Dearly loved father of Ricky, Katie.

Dearly loved son of Donald (deceased) and Patricia Whyte and dearly loved son-in-law of Walter and Jean Allen.

Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of their respective families.

