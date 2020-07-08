DEARLY DEPARTED: Bundaberg death notices June to today

THESE are the most recent death notices posted to the NewsMail and Courier Mail.

BURCHARDT, Tony

Aged 72 years.

Late of Bundaberg passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on July 3, 2020.

Beloved husband of Jan. Dearly loved Father and Father In-law of Mark and Ange, Kylie, Andrea and Leisa. Loving Grandfather of Emily, Joshua, Madison and Charlott.

'Marching into Heaven'

DES ALLEN & CO FUNERALS

7 Phoebe Crescent, Bundaberg.

Phone 4153 2424

Condolences www.desallenfunerals.com.au

GROVE, Helene Louise

Aged 73 years.

Late of Bundaberg.

Passed away peacefully at home, July 5, 2020.

Dearly beloved Mother of Karen, Liezl, Werner and their families.

'Forever In Our Hearts'

It was Helene's wishes to be privately cremated.



PLATH, Gregory William "Greg"

Aged 82 years.

Late of Bundaberg.

Passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020.

Beloved husband of Gloria. Dearly loved Father and Father In-law of Wendy and Paul, Brad and Marie. Loving Grandfather of Kate, Tayla, Tim, Jasmine, Shani, Kiera. Loved Brother and Brother In-law and loved Uncle of their respective families.

'Gone Fishing'

'Forever In Our Hearts'

Condolences www.desallenfunerals.com.au

KEEN, John (Scruffy)

Suddenly passed away June 12, 2020 at Bundaberg Base Hospital. Aged 81.

A widow of Gloria. The father of Dominic (Dec'd) Damien (Dec'd), Bernie (Dec'd) and Kerri-Ann. Proud Grandfather of Harley, Jessy, Damian, Kairi and Xander.

Dad will be sadly missed by his family & all of his friends 'Mates'

Dad your memory will Live in our Hearts Forever. Love You 'old fart' xoxo





Mervyn 'Merv' KING

Aged 80 years. Late of Sunrise Court, Bundaberg and formerly of Mt. Isa.

Passed away unexpectedly at home on June 9th, 2020.

Beloved husband of Olly. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Roy (dec'd), Barbara & Nifty, Patricia and Tony & Karen.

Loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Dearly loved son of Roy & Jane King (both dec'd). Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of respective families.

"Forever In Our Hearts" A Private Funeral Service for Mervyn was held at 'Branyan Gardens', Bundaberg Crematorium on Thursday, June, 18, 2020.