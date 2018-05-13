Dear Melanoma: Friends to marathon for Emma Betts

PAYING TRIBUTE: Claire Wessling and Emily Kunst are getting ready to run the Gold Coast half-marathon to raise funds for melanoma research on behalf of their friend, Emma Betts.

IT WAS the news that left Emma Betts and her friends shell-shocked.

They were only in their 20s. Carefree and living life to the fullest ... how could something like this happen?

When Ms Betts was informed that a mole on her back had developed into a melanoma, it was the start of a long, emotional and arduous roller-coaster ride.

That was years ago, when Ms Betts was snorkelling in East Timor as part of her charity work and a stranger noticed the mole.

She had it removed but, after some time, was back at the doctor with stage four melanoma - terminal cancer.

At this point, the cancer had spread so dramatically, it was now affecting most organs and causing pain.

Ms Betts was told she wouldn't have long to live so, she did all of the things she wanted, including marrying her soulmate.

Throughout her ordeal, she started a blog called Dear Melanoma and, in turn, helped raise thousands of dollars for The Melanoma Institute.

Ms Betts died in April 2017.

Now, her Bundaberg friend Emily Kunst has vowed to continue Ms Betts' legacy and the fight against the deadly disease that she said most people "put on the back-burner”.

On July 1, Ms Kunst and Claire Wessling will be running the Gold Coast half-marathon to raise awareness and much-needed funds to help find a cure for melanoma.

Ms Kunst said she was continuing with the amazing fund-raising efforts her dear friend had already started before passing away.

"Emma raised about $120,000 for The Melanoma Institute,” she said.

"My friend and I decided to run the marathon to see if we could raise a bit of money for Emma's Dear Melanoma campaign. We had a goal of $1000 but we are already at $2000.”

Ms Kunst, an exercise physiologist, said what was once a small, insignificant mole took over Emma's body.

Through her story, she said she wanted other people to know the importance of getting regular skin checks.

"We are just trying to raise awareness for something that is affecting a lot of young people,” she said. "When we found out about Emma's diagnoses, we were completely shocked.

"At the time we were all in our early 20s, at university, just doing what young people do, like going to the beach.

"Then I was attending my best mate's funeral.”

Ms Kunst said her actions were in honour of her friend who "gave absolutely everything to everyone”.

"She was an aid worker- she was definitely one of the good ones,” she said.

To donate to the cause, visit www.gofundme.com/5qdjf9-

dear-melanoma.