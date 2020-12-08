Menu
NAVY VISIT: Mayor Jack Dempsey (left) aboard the Royal Australian Navy vessel ADV Cape Inscription at the Port of Bundaberg with LEUT Worboys, Dwayne Butcher, LEUT, Sheppard, commanding officer LCDR Richard Currie, AB Beresford, Cr Tanya McLoughlin and AB Savage recently.
News

DEAR DEFENCE: Call for navy vessel to be named after region

Mikayla Haupt
8th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
THE Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey has written to the Minister for Defence in hopes of getting a new ship named in honour of the region.

In the letter Cr Dempsey asked that the Australian Government name one of the new Hunter Class frigates HMAS Bundaberg.

“I understand the Royal Australian Navy has a practice of reusing names in later generations of ships to build tradition and foster a sense of esprit de corps among ship’s companies,” he wrote.

“Today, for example, the RAN has in commission the fourth ships to bear the name Sydney and Parramatta and the third ships named Stuart and Anzac.”

The NewsMail understands the letter comes after requests from the local veterans community seeking to have a new HMAS Bundaberg.

Though it wouldn’t be the first of it’s name.

HMAS Bundaberg (I) launched on 1 December 1941 and saw active service in the Second

World War.

“On 28 October 1945 she arrived at the Port of Bundaberg where she was given an official reception by our grateful citizens,” the letter reads.

“Bundaberg paid off at Brisbane on 26 March 1946, having steamed 112,199 miles since commissioning.

“HMAS Bundaberg (II) was commissioned at Bundaberg on 3 March 2007, continuing the

tradition of having a vessel bearing our city’s name.

“Unfortunately, she was destroyed by fire on 11 August 2014.”

Cr Dempsey wrote, the council and the Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch request that a new HMAS Bundaberg be commissioned at the earliest opportunity.

bundaberg regional council community navy
Bundaberg News Mail

