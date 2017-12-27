Dean's feeling the love in hopeful recovery

Dean Phelan has been living at the Community Care Unit in Bundaberg and is looking forward to a future in the community.

Dean Phelan has been living at the Community Care Unit in Bundaberg and is looking forward to a future in the community. Mike Knott BUN201217DEAN4

WHEN Dean Phelan checked himself into a mental health facility seven months ago, things were looking grim.

"I was feeling some pretty epic emotions at the time," he said.

But the moment the 22-year-old man walked through the gates at the Bundaberg Community Care unit, Mr Phelan had found his sanctuary and knew he had made the right call.

"When I walked through the gates I knew I was safe and they could look after me," he said.

Mr Phelan did not elaborate on the factors that finally led him to ask for help but revealed how in 2012, he was a talented rugby league player contracted to the North Queensland Cowboys, with all the hopes and dreams that came with it.

But it wasn't to be.

A career-ending knee injury that same year shattered his dreams of playing in the National Rugby League.

"That was a real tough break for me," Mr Phelan said.

"After that I didn't fix my knee, I was just too depressed and that dragged on for five or six years."

The Bundaberg Community Care Unit is a 20-unit residential block for people to recover from mental health issues.

It's staffed around the clock with health professionals and peer support workers, who are there to help clients re-integrate and get themselves life and work-ready again.

It's run by Wide Bay Hospital and Health and covers the entire region.

Mr Phelan said the staff members and other clients at the facility quickly become a second family.

"We have a good relationship because we see each other every day and built on that," he said.

Acting team leader and senior occupational therapist Carin Van Grunsven said the facility helped people through any mental health diagnosis to get back on their feet.

She said staff helped clients through group therapy sessions and packed their days out with activities that got them ready to establish life outside of the facility.

"We've been really fortunate with the success (we've had) here," Ms Van Grunsven said.

Mr Phelan's journey has just begun and he will start the new year in a better place than 2017.

He savoured Christmas at home with his family and will soon leave to look for work.

"I want to find a job in retail," he said.

"Long-term I want to get married and have children."