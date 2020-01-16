Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Dealer asked customers for petrol money

by Lea Emery
16th Jan 2020 1:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man had to beg for petrol money from people he was selling drugs to, a court was told.

Kai Swan, 20, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court to 34 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of burglary.

Prosecutor Emma Brackin said Swan spent about seven months in 2017 selling or attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamines to people across the Gold Coast.

"He would supply to friends and friends of friends when he came into contact with drugs and to supply his habit," she said.

"He often said he had no money or needed petrol in order to complete the delivery.

"The quality of drugs or weight appeared to be bad quality or underweight."

Ms Brackin said on April 4, 2017 Swan and three other teens broke into an Upper Coomera home and stole a handbag and car keys. They used the keys to steal two cars.

Judge Katherine McGinness sentenced Swan to two years probation, taking into account he had spent almost 500 days in pre-sentence custody.

More Stories

Show More
cannabis crime drug dealer drug dealing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Campervan, truck collide after lane change goes wrong

        premium_icon WATCH: Campervan, truck collide after lane change goes wrong

        News DASH cam footage has emerged of a crash involving a campervan and truck at Gin Gin.

        • 16th Jan 2020 1:20 PM
        Land owners urged to use $500 million sustainable fund

        premium_icon Land owners urged to use $500 million sustainable fund

        News A LOCAL developer describing himself as “an out there greenie” said he would love...

        Boy, 10, discharged from hospital after electric shock to face

        premium_icon Boy, 10, discharged from hospital after electric shock to...

        News Paramedics were called to a private residence at 8.11pm for reports of an electric...

        SUNNY HOLIDAYS: Photos from Woodgate

        premium_icon SUNNY HOLIDAYS: Photos from Woodgate

        Photos NewsMail photographer Mike Knott headed to Woodgate to check in with locals.