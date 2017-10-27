Deaf community wants to join in Christmas carols

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Melanie Pratt and David Grant hope this year's carols by candlelight will include an interpreter for the deaf.

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Melanie Pratt and David Grant hope this year's carols by candlelight will include an interpreter for the deaf. Mike Knott BUN201017SIGN1

THE season to be jolly is almost upon us and while some people are busy lay-buying and decorating the house with Christmas decorations, the deaf community is campaigning for an interpreter at the Bundaberg Carols by Candlelight.

In a time that's meant to be about togetherness and community, cheer can quickly quickly turn into a miserable few hours for the deaf community.

That's why Bundaberg's David Grant and interpreter Melanie Pratt are lobbying for an Auslan interpreter at this year's Carols by Candlelight.

Mr Grant, 25, was born hearing but lost it at six months of age. He wants to be able to experience the widely loved carols with the rest of the community.

"I love Christmas, as it has a big impact on our family and the carols are something that is really important for the whole family,” he said.

"Events in Melbourne and Sydney have them to the deaf community, but it seems like Bundaberg is behind the times with limited access for those who are deaf and hearing-impaired.

"When I moved to the regional area, I thought it would be the same as the city, but it's not.”

He said being a deaf child at the carols was boring, but to have someone interpret would allow them to match what's happening on stage and provide a whole new experience.

"The carols are a very visual event and important for everyone to be a part of,” he said.

Mr Grant said he and his family enjoyed watching Christmas movies and putting up the tree, but it would mean the world for the whole family, both hearing and deaf, to be able to enjoy the carols.

"We need to fight for our rights, but it seems like everyone in the deaf community is tired of fighting,” he said.

"I really hope the deaf community has access and equality in the town - to be more included in society.”

Mr Grant said a deaf community interpreter contacted carols organisers to voice their wish for an interpreter.

"At first there was no reply and then it was that it was probably going to be a no,” he said.

While he said that was disappointing, it hadn't crushed his Christmas spirit. Mr Grant is asking the committee to "please provide an interpreter for us in the deaf and hard of hearing community to have interpreters this Christmas - merry Christmas”.

The NewsMail contacted the Bundaberg Carols by Candlelight team on Monday about the possibility. They are looking into our inquiry, but we are yet to receive a concrete response. To see Mr Grant's message go to www.news-mail.com.au.