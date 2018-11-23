DEADLY STRETCH: Minor upgrade a step towards a safer road

DEADLY STRETCH: Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd has taken the lives of four people this year.

A STEP towards a safer Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd has been announced with a minor safety upgrade to be made on the deadly road.

Upgrades are expected to start in coming weeks for the deadly road where Kurths Rd intersects, a Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said.

"A planned upgrade of Bundaberg-Gin Gin Road and Kurths Road intersection will start in coming weeks, following earlier feedback from the community,” the spokesperson said.

"The intersection design is currently being finalised and construction is scheduled to finish by Christmas, weather permitting.”

"The upgrade will focus on minor infrastructure improvements for better efficiency and safety.”

The announcement comes after a campaign was launched to see vital safety improvements implemented on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd over the past two weeks.

The campaign called for upgrades to the 44km stretch of road after November 5, where Leisa and Emerson Purkis became the 16th and 17th people to tragically lose their lives on the road since 2001.

"Our fatal crash investigation has been finalised and no contributing road factors were identified,” the spokesperson said.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and RACQ have all joined the NewsMail in calling for necessary upgrades.

The TMR spokesperson said there are no other plans to upgrade Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd at this time.

