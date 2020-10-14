Menu
Deadly sea snake washes up at Kings Beach
Deadly discovery on family beach

Chris Taylor
14th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
A swimmer at a popular family beach has wrangled a rare sea snake after it washed up on shore.

Kristen Jones said she was concerned for the welfare of fellow swimmers and that the animal would become a bird's breakfast when she used a long stick to relocate the snake.

"I would hate to see that. The birds would have had a feast" she said.

The snake was threatening swimmers at Kings Beach before it washed up on shore on Wednesday morning.

Queensland Museum reptile curator Patrick Couper said the elegant sea snake, which was rarely encountered on the Coast, was just as venomous as its land cousin, the eastern brown.

"They inhabit inshore, soft-bottomed waters and feed on elongated fish," he said.

He said bites were "very rare" but the snake on the beach should be "regarded as dangerous and left alone".

A venomous sea snake washed on shore at Kings Beach. Picture: Chris Taylor
"If it had washed ashore, it would be generally in a weakened condition and should be treated with caution," he said.

"They would still certainly be capable of giving a bite."

Ms Jones said fellow swimmers had initially warned her to watch out for the snake in the surf when she later found the animal washed up on the outgoing choppy tide with a blustery southeast breeze.

She carefully lifted it off the sand with a long stick and relocated it to the northern end of the beach to a rock pool.

Kristen Jones relocates a venomous sea snake after it washed on shore at Kings Beach. Picture: Chris Taylor
She said the reptile was surprisingly heavy, and although it was moving around when she lifted it, once laying on the rock it was not moving at all.

Mr Couper's advice was to treat bites the same as from an eastern brown - apply pressure and seek "urgent medical attention".

