DEADLY DESIGN: Bundy artist’s work to feature on NRL jersey

Indigenous artist Chern'ee Sutton will have her artwork featured on the NRL Indigenous All Stars Jersey for the fourth time.

Indigenous artist Chern'ee Sutton will have her artwork featured on the NRL Indigenous All Stars Jersey for the fourth time.

A BUNDABERG indigenous artist is set to have her design worn by some of Australia's elite sportsmen and women with the NRL Indigenous All Stars Match kicking off early next year.

For the fourth time Chern'ee Sutton's art will grace the jersey's of both the mens and women's teams.

Chern'ee's artwork has been on the players' jerseys previously in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

She will also get to design the jersey again for the following year.

The artwork is her interpretation of "Nyimu Ayat Maltha" which means "All One Mob" in the Kalkadoon language, and was chosen in a competition.

"I was absolutely thrilled when I found out, to be up against all those other incredible artist, it made me feel very honoured and happy to be part of the game again," she said.

Chern'ee said a piece of artwork usually takes between two and six weeks to complete, but planning the design for the jersey took about a month.

"There's a lot of detail in it and there was a lot of research that went into it as well," she said.

Included in Chern'ee's design were a number of indigenous symbols including the Rainbow Serpent which represents more than 65,000 years of history, Indigenous life and culture in Australia.

The top left and bottom right of the painting equally represents both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

There are also 16 different coloured circles which represents each of the NRL teams.

"I've got Kangaroo and Emu footprints in the piece as well and they represent the NRL and the game, always moving forward and never backwards reconciliation," she said.

"There's lightning in the piece as well which represents the electricity of the game and the strike of the players as well."

Chern'ee said she felt proud when she saw the players and spectators wearing her design.

"Every year I see the players wearing my jerseys fills me up with so much pride and excitement," she said.

"Also seeing the crowd as well wearing the jerseys and waving the flags with the design on it, it's amazing, it's an experience unlike any other.

"When they players are playing in the jersey it feels like you're a part of it."

On Wednesday, the NRL announced the matches between the mens and women's Indigenous All Stars and Maori All Stars would be held at Townsville's Queensland Country Bank Stadium for the first time in its history.

More stories

AUTHENTICITY: New program to help combat fake art products

Bundy artist's busy year about to get busier

Local's art called into service on defence action plan