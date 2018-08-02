DEADLY: Batt pushes petition to fix Bundy intersection

CALLING LOCALS: David Batt is urging the people of Bundaberg to sign an e-petition for the upgrade of a dangerous and deadly intersection.

TODAY State Member for Bundaberg David Batt joined forces with Bundaberg mum-of-three Carmen McEneany to launch a parliamentary e-petition.

The petition is to step up the fight for an upgrade to the dangerous Bundaberg intersection of FE Walker St and Ashfield Rd.

Mr Batt said Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey recently answered his Question On Notice regarding the intersection, confirming the Labor Government hadn't committed funds to upgrading the intersection.

The response pushed, Mr Batt to take further action, saying he is tired of hearing excuses from the minister.

"I want more action from the government, this upgrade needs to happen for the safety of the Bundaberg community," Mr Batt said.

"This project has been at the centre of Bundaberg community concern following the tragic death of a Bundaberg Christian College student who was killed attempting to avoid the road in 2014.

"It should be considered high on the priority list.

"Mr Bailey admitted a business case has been carried out at the intersection, finding that traffic signalisation is recommended, yet he still won't fund the construction.

"Mr Bailey also mentioned that last year the department repositioned the give way line and applied a painted median, I don't think that's good enough.

"This approach is just another one of Labor's Band-Aid solutions which has involved nothing more than some paintwork.

"Road safety is a serious matter and I don't think it's acceptable to just push it to the side."

Bundaberg local Carmen McEneany said she has been concerned about the safety of the intersection for many years.

"As a parent who uses this intersection at least twice every day, I know first-hand how desperately it needs fixing," Ms McEneany said.

"This intersection is used by parents from at least three schools and with pupil numbers growing each year, more and more drivers are regularly using this unsafe intersection.

"During the election, I was excited the LNP committed to fixing the intersection, I felt relieved that parents and kids would be safer so it's frustrating and disappointing to hear that government won't do the same.

"This is a much-needed project for our community and it needs to be fixed now, not later down the track when another tragedy happens."

Mr Batt is encouraging all Bundaberg residents to sign the petition.

"Please sign the petition for this critical road upgrade, we need to show the Government that this is a serious concern for our community.

"Perhaps people power can get the minister to change his mind.

"It is my job to hold the government accountable and I will continue to do just that."

The petition can be signed via the below link or a hard copy can be signed in Mr Batt's office.

https://www.parliament.qld.gov.au/work-of-assembly/petitions/petition-details?id=2968