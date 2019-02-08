Deadline to attract Bundy star looming

Caleb Ewan may still be make it to the Cyclefest International.

CYCLING: The Bundaberg Cycling Club will find out this weekend if Australia's best sprinter will compete at the Auswide Bank Cyclefest International next week.

Bundaberg's Caleb Ewan, who rode at last month's Tour Down Under for new team Lotto-Soudal, is still in contention to race in the criterium around the streets on Bundaberg next Thursday night.

But event director Jason Templeman said no formal decision had been made so far.

"He's sitting in Noosa on holiday at the moment,” he said.

"He's not giving me a yes but we're still communicating every day.”

Ewan is not flying out to Europe, to train with his team, until Friday next week from Brisbane.

The date allows him to race in Bundaberg if he wants to and the team allows him to do it.

"The club would love to see him race and any indication either way would be fantastic,” Templeman said.

The criterium list will officially be finalised on Sunday after nominations close tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the madison list for the event has been completed with a few changes to the original list that was released late last year.

Templeman said injuries and rider unavailability had forced the changes but he was pleased to see 18 men's teams and 10 women's teams for the event.

There will be a new men's winner this year with Austria's Stefan Matzner and Andreas Muller not returning to compete.

In the women's it will be the same with New Zealander's Nicole Shields and Emily Shearman not returning despite being named in the initial list.

A full list of the madison athletes is below.

Madison teams for Cyclefest

Women

Auswide Bank - Hayley Jones & Frankie Sewell

The Waves Sports Club - Rylee McMullen & Ally Wolaston

Baldwin Group - Alex Martin Wallace & Maeve Plouffe

Takalvans - Georgia Danford & Kate Smith

Lindsay Rural - Sam De Riter & Breanna Hargraves

Tura Sport - Lilianna McClennan & Lauren Robarts

Bundaberg Region - Isabelle Carnes & Brooke Carnes

Ascot Home & Garages - Lizanne Fox & Luice Fityus

Bundaberg Regional Council - Kie Furuyama & Kisato Nakamura

Triple M - Amy Cundy & Emma Green

Men

Auswide Bank - Jordan Kerby & Nick Yallouris

The Waves Sports Club - Stephen Hall & Stefan Mastaller

Bundaberg Regional Council - Luke Plapp & Jarrad Drizners

It's Live - Conor Leahy & Godfrey Slattery

Takalvans - Corbin Strong & Jarred Treymane

Lindsay Rural - Fin Fisher Black & George Jackson

Baldwin Group - James Moriarty & Alistair Mckellar

Just Freight - Jake Van Der Vliet & Liam Walsh

Peter Davis Constructions - Connor Reardon & Hans Pirius

Bradnam's Windows & Doors - Ben Foster & Bill Simpson

ELGAS - Cooper Sayers & Graeme Frislie

Greensill Farming Group - Josh Scott & Hugo Jones

AWD Engineering - Jensen Plowright & Blake Quick

ACE Fabrications - Eiya Hashimoto & Shunsuke Imamura

Elders Insurance - Nathan Boff & Connor Sens

Tyrepower - Ryan Schilt & Philip Heijnen

Sunshine Coast - Ben Price & Taj Jones

Cycle Fest - Ethan Viviers & Callan Douglas