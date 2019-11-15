Deadline set for clubs to stay in BRL

Ethan Fisher passes the ball for Brothers Maryborough. The side has until next month to organise an A-grade side for next year.

LEAGUE: December 9 will be the last day clubs have to confirm whether they can compete in A-grade next year.

The Bundaberg Rugby League set the date on Wednesday night at the latest meeting to officially provide a cut-off for the formation of next year.

Under new recommendations, teams can only play in the BRL if they can field an A-grade side and either a reserves or under-18 team.

Currently, six teams, Easts, The Waves, Wests, Past Brothers, Hervey Bay and the Wallaroos fit that criteria.

The Burnett Cutters, Isis Devils and Maryborough Brothers don’t after either not playing in A-grade this year or in the Cutters case just fielding a reserves side this year.

The Cutters wrote a letter to the BRL and to Queensland Rugby League Central Region manager Rob Crow outlining it had 42 players committed, ready to go, but felt it was being discriminated by not being allowed to enter the competition.

It stated it had the requirements to play A-grade next year and would not move to the NDRL under any circumstances.

The Isis Devils said it was working hard to get an A-grade side with no comment from Maryborough Brothers as no one from the club attended the meeting as some members were helping to put out bushfires around the region.

Ireland said the Devils under-18 squad would form up with Easts if it can’t field an A-grade side.

He added sides needed to show definitive proof to enter next year.

“I know it’s not convenient before Christmas, but we need to know what we are doing before next year," Ireland said.

“We need to know the players and where they are coming from. It’s no use robbing Peter to pay Paul.

“We don’t think there is enough players around playing football to not have more sides in Bundaberg.

“A decision just has got to happen.”

If six teams remain it is likely that a 10 game regular season would be held with The Waves president Ash Simpson providing a draw that includes the necessary breaks and allows a grand final to be held in September.

It is not concrete and more rounds could be added but everything needs to be finalised first with clubs entering.

One thing that is guaranteed is Saturday football for all grades. The clubs shut down Ireland’s recommendation for Sunday football.

Only the grand final will be held on Sunday.

“The biggest problem is the extra costs and you are competing against other sports,” Ireland said.

“But the clubs wanted it, we don’t run the game, and they wanted to stick to club football on Saturday.”