Deadline set for clubs to decide on year

RISE: The Waves’ Zach Smithers takes the ball on the run in the Bundy derby last year. AFL Wide Bay looks set to continue but it is for the clubs to decide later this month. Photo: Brian Cassidy

AUSSIE RULES: AFL Wide Bay will find out late next week what will happen to its senior and junior competitions.

The association has asked all clubs to respond back by June 12 about whether to play or not this season.

At this stage it is unknown where clubs will go but most are supportive for returning to play.

But if one decides not to play then that will be it for seniors and juniors.

Hervey Bay Bombers president Phillip Short said his club wants a competition this year.

“We are champing at the bit and we want kids back on the field playing footy,” he said.

Bay Power president Lindsay Hill is yet to view the request and will discuss the issue with his committee members.

His immediate concern is attempting to solve the challenge of how teams and players can return to training under the government guidelines.

Brothers Bulldogs will also meet tonight to discuss it but are believed to be keen to play.

The Waves committee member Damien Nunn said the club will support AFL Wide Bay in returning to play and was confident football would come back.

It is unclear if Maryborough Bears will join the other four clubs in reserves if the season gets ahead.

Maryborough Bears president Steve Marsh is uncertain of what a potential season may look like for his members.

The club will be hosting a meeting next Thursday, June 11 to decide what happens.

“We are holding a meeting for juniors at 5.30pm and seniors at 6pm,” he said.