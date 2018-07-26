Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kimberley Kampers has gone into voluntary administration.
Kimberley Kampers has gone into voluntary administration. Contributed
Business

DEADLINE: Kimberley Kampers told to pay employees, creditors

Claudiaj
by Claudiaj
20th Jan 2018 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWO-month deadline has been set for Ballina-based caravan company, Kimberley Kampers, to pay back its employees and creditors after a rescue package was passed at this week's creditors meeting.

Sydney-based administrator Steven Nicols, of Nicols and Brien Business Recovery, said an overwhelming majority of the more than 50 employees and other stakeholders at the meeting voted in favour of a Deed of Company Arrangement.

It means Kimberley Kampers has now entered into an agreement with its creditors as to how the company's affairs would be managed.

Mr Nicols said employee wages and superannuation payments would be paid in full while unsecured creditors would gain six cents of every dollar owed by March 31.

If that deadline is not met, Mr Nicols said another meeting would need to be held to plan a course of action.

Mr Nicols said that proceeds from the company's campers built prior to January 18 would contribute toward paying back creditors.

Kimberley Kampers went into voluntary administration on December 7 last year. Company director Bruce Loxton resigned 11 days after the announcement.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    BLOODY SHOCKING: Fuming locals go batty

    premium_icon BLOODY SHOCKING: Fuming locals go batty

    News CONSTANT screeching, foul odours and waste droppings have turned Lindsay and Barbara Robinson's home into a living nightmare.

    Bundy rental market tightening

    Bundy rental market tightening

    Property Vacancy rate drops drop from 3.4 to 2.2 per cent

    Council adopts key policies to boost Bundy business

    premium_icon Council adopts key policies to boost Bundy business

    Politics Mayor: Openess and accountability key outcomes from positive move

    • 26th Jul 2018 8:50 AM
    BERRY TASTY: Top cafe reopens thanks to owners' sweet return

    premium_icon BERRY TASTY: Top cafe reopens thanks to owners' sweet return

    News Life in Bundy region sweetens up with reopening of Bargara Berries

    Local Partners