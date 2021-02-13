Deadline for youth parliament nominations looms

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett is calling on young leaders to apply for Youth parliament to create real change in Queensland.

Young people have the opportunity to rub shoulders with MPs and learn the inner workings of the government, but the deadline is looming.

"It's an opportunity for our youth to have their voices heard and to create real change in their community," he said.

"The program teaches you how the system works and I know the youth members also have a great time and make good friends along the way.

"I encourage any young people interested in how our democracy works to apply."

There are 93 positions available within the Youth parliament.

Program Co-ordinator Daniel Patava believes this year's program will be one of its biggest and best yet.

"The 26th year of Queensland Youth parliament is going to be very special, and we can't wait to welcome Youth Members back to the chamber," he said.

"The program is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young people across the state to come together, sit in Parliament House, debate important issues, and proudly represent their electorate. There is nothing else quite like it."

The 2021 Youth Governor of Queensland, Benjamin Crowley, described Queensland Youth parliament as one of the most important youth programs in the State.

"No other program allows you to experience life as a parliamentarian quite like this one. You learn a lot about yourself and the parliamentary system," he said.

The program runs from April until October.

Nominations for the 26th Youth parliament close on February 14, and Queenslanders aged 15-25 years with an interest in influencing change, political science, public speaking and policy or government are encouraged to take up the opportunity.

For more information about the YMCA Queensland Youth parliament, or to nominate, email qypcoordinator@ymcabrisbane.org or go to ymcaqyp.org.au

