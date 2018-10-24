Menu
DEAD WHALE: Mayor Jack Dempsey with the whale that washed up on Moore Park Beach several weeks ago. Contributed
Dead whale dug up on Moore Park Beach after shark sightings

Katie Hall
24th Oct 2018 3:18 PM
A DEAD whale has been removed from Moore Park Beach, after being buried several weeks ago.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said some residents had become concerned, after reports of increased shark sightings on the beach after the whale was buried.

"The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service instructed council to dispose of the 8.5 metre whale near where it washed ashore, which is usual practice," Cr Dempsey said.

"It was a massive and unpleasant job for council staff.

"Given the difficulty of completely burying such a large animal, residents and visitors became concerned with adverse impacts, including reports of increased shark sightings in the area.”

Cr Dempsey said council responded to the concerns and today removed the carcase, taking it to landfill.

A permit was required from the Environment Department to access the site and remove the dead whale.

