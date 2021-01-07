Menu
The victim has been identified as Ashli Babbitt. Picture: twitter/@ashli_babbit
Crime

‘Dead terrorist’: Shot woman trolled

by Alexis Carey
7th Jan 2021 6:08 PM

A woman shot dead during today's violent protests in Washington DC has been brutally mocked by cruel trolls on social media.

US media reported that a woman had been shot as Republican demonstrators stormed the Capitol this morning Australian time in protest against Democrat Joe Biden's election win.

A disturbing video of the shooting started circulating online almost immediately, and the victim was later identified as Ashli Babbitt, a Californian air force veteran and staunch Trump fan who lived in San Diego, husband Aaron told KUSI-TV earlier today.

Ms Babbitt's mother in law Robin Babbitt also spoke of the family's loss in an interview with the New York Post.

"I'm numb. I'm devastated. Nobody from DC notified my son and we found out on TV," Robin Babbitt said, adding her son's wife was "a Trump supporter".

The victim has been identified as Ashli Babbitt. Picture: Twitter/@Ashli_Babbitt
In fact, Ms Babbitt's social media accounts were filled with her political views, and she vowed to fight for Donald Trump's presidency in her final Twitter post.

"Nothing will stop us … they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours … dark to light!" she posted on January 6.

But soon after the victim's identity was revealed, cruel Twitter trolls launched an attack, filling her feed with vile attacks, laughing at the tragedy and labelling her a "dead terrorist" and a "snowflake".

Confronting, close-up photos of Ms Babbitt's face covered in blood immediately after the shooting were also shared online.

The riots have been condemned by world leaders. Picture: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The riots have been condemned by world leaders. Picture: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Play stupid games win stupid prizes," one troll wrote, while another posted: "How'd it work out for you? Was it worth it?"

"When she said dark to light she didn't realise she was going literally to the light. Wow. Life comes at u pretty fast," another said, while another wrote: "What a dumb way to die."

Many others refrained from insulting the dead woman but still insisted they had "zero sympathy" for those injured while engaging in an "insurrection".

Ashli Babbitt was a Trump supporter. Picture: twitter/@ashli_babbit
But there have still been a string of respectful comments left, with many expressing their sadness that a life was lost regardless of the circumstances.

"Ashli, Rest In Peace. I'm truly sorry you gave your life for the most despicable, repulsive, dishonest, corrupt president this country's ever had. Life is good, even when, like me, you're older & not as able. Trump wasn't worth the loss of those yrs. My condolences to your family," one Twitter user wrote.

It has not yet been confirmed who fired the fatal shot, although rumours are flying that it was a member of the police force, with an eyewitness interviewed by CNN claiming she may have been hit by an individual guarding the inside of the House Chamber.

The Metropolitan Police Department told KUSI-TV an investigation into Ms Babbitt's death was underway.

Originally published as 'Dead terrorist': Shot woman trolled

