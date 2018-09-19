Dead man's dad 'lost faith in justice system' after inquest

Laurie Simon talks outside the Toowoomba Courthouse after giving evidence at the coronial inquest into the death of his son Darrell Simon.

Laurie Simon talks outside the Toowoomba Courthouse after giving evidence at the coronial inquest into the death of his son Darrell Simon. Anton Rose

DARRELL Simon's father Laurie will continue to push for answers in relation to his son's death, despite a coroner ruling it a suicide last month.

Mr Simon said he was now considering all of his options after his preference of an open finding to the inquest was knocked back by Deputy State Coroner John Lock's ruling there was no foul play involved in the 48-year-old's death.

Under legislation, the findings of an inquest can be set aside if new evidence is available.

Darrell's remains were located 18 months after he was reported missing and the finding, handed down days before Christmas, has made the festive season less cheery for dad Laurie.

"It hit me harder than I thought it would, but I basically expected it," he said.

"As far as going down the legal track I think I have exhausted all those options.

"I'm not sure I have any faith in it any more."

Mr Simon said Darrell's death and his fight for justice at a coronial inquest last September has had a significant impact on his life.

The inquest found Darrell Simon (pictured in 2005) died as a result of suicide. Michelle Smith

However, he remains determined to keep the case in the public eye.

"I'll see what (his barrister) Peter Boyce says where we go from here but I'm not giving up," he said.

"It stuffed up my relationships and other things because a lot of people have told me to drop it and not to bother.

"I'm very disappointed but I think I've got enough."