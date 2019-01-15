Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Dead man on Ipswich court list

Ross Irby
by
15th Jan 2019 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADAM Davies, who died from injuries received when allegedly stabbed earlier this month, was meant to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Davies, 29, from Raceview, appeared on the court list charged with possession of a dangerous drug at Ripley on September 3, 2018; and failing to appear before court.

However, the father of one died from his injuries on January 5.

His funeral was held last Friday.

Moores Pocket man, Graham Shawn Cleary, 45, has been charged with his murder and remains in custody.

dangerous drugs editors picks ipswich court murder stabbing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Surprise shotgun find leaves veteran with fine

    premium_icon Surprise shotgun find leaves veteran with fine

    Crime A MYSTERIOUS find in a forest near Pine Creek has had unexpected consequences for one Bundaberg army veteran.

    For or against? Public to get a say on Jewel high-rise

    For or against? Public to get a say on Jewel high-rise

    News Submission can be made until March 1.