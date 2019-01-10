Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was found dead at a construction site after he reportedly fell.
A man was found dead at a construction site after he reportedly fell. 7 News Sunshine Coast
Breaking

Dead man found in construction site stairwell

Chloe Lyons
by
10th Jan 2019 5:02 PM | Updated: 7:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been found dead at a construction site near a major Sunshine Coast shopping centre after he reportedly fell.

The 56-year-old man was found unconscious in the bottom of a stairwell at the Duporth Avenue, Maroochydore site, across the road from the Big Top Shopping Centre.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said emergency services were called at 2.28pm after the man fell from an "unknown height".

Critical care paramedics worked on the man, but were unable to revive him.

Workplace Health and Safety are expected to begin investigations.

big top construction duport ave editors picks fall workplace death
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Some heroes wear yellow coveralls, a hard hat and gloves

    premium_icon Some heroes wear yellow coveralls, a hard hat and gloves

    News NOT all heroes wear capes. To Bundaberg's Bryson Day his hero is a man dressed in yellow coveralls, a hard hat and protective gloves.

    Bruce Hwy drug courier unlikely to walk free in Australia

    premium_icon Bruce Hwy drug courier unlikely to walk free in Australia

    Crime Speeder pulled over between Bundaberg and Gladstone

    'Unbelievable': Long road to recovery for Deepwater victim

    premium_icon 'Unbelievable': Long road to recovery for Deepwater victim

    News George Spiteri's property was one of the hardest hit.

    REVEALED: Bundy's best primary schools for 2018

    premium_icon REVEALED: Bundy's best primary schools for 2018

    News The NewsMail reveals the top-rated primary schools in the region

    Local Partners