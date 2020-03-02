Man 'comes back to life' after he was 'dead' for 90 minutes

An Australian man who was "dead" for 90 minutes stunned doctors when he came back to life.

Cardiologists say Alistair Blake, 59, was "as good as dead" after suffering a cardiac arrest while at his beach house in Victoria last year.

He now has a new lease on life, but it was a time his wife Melinda will never forget.

The couple were enjoying a holiday when Melinda woke up to what she thought was her husband snoring.

She soon realised he was having a cardiac arrest and was forced to roll him over and perform CPR until paramedics arrived.

She then watched helplessly as medics couldn't restart his heart, 7 News reported.

They escorted her to another room before telling her the dreaded words no loved one wants to hear.

"They took me out to the other room to say they've worked a really long time and there's nothing," Melinda told 7 News.

Alistair was medically dead for 90 minutes before his heart began to beat.

Miraculously, Alistair recovered after just four days in intensive care, being left with no signs of any physical or mental damage.

"With 90 minutes downtime you'd expect to see some permanent disability," cardiologist Dr Jamie Layland said.

With a situation so rare, stunned doctors then gave Alistair the nickname "Lazarus" after the religious saint who rose from the dead after four days.

"I think it's quite appropriate," Alistair told 7 News. "Even though I had to look it up after it was first mentioned to me."

Now he's determined to live each day to the full.

"Every day's a bonus," he said.

Alistair now has a pacemaker.