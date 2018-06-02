'Dead is dead': Bundy principal's issues with TV series

A CONTROVERSIAL television series has featured in the Shalom College newsletter, with the school's principal encouraging parents to discuss the show with students.

In this month's Principal's Reflection, principal Dan McMahon addressed the confronting issues 13 Reasons Why dealt with over its 26 episodes.

"The series (breaks down) the story of Hannah who, for various and multi-layered reasons, takes her own life," Mr McMahon said.

The show is most popular among high school students and targets a teenage audience.

But Mr McMahon said it was this target audience that concerned him.

"(13 Reasons Why) deals with some topical, important issues for young people, and tackling them isn't a bad thing, but I strongly believe if parents allow their children to view it ... They should watch it with them or parallel to them and have those open lines of communication," he said.

Katherine Langford, who plays Hannah Baker in Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Netflix

Mr McMahon told the NewsMail the show's characters portrayed an age group very susceptible to the strong messages it delivered.

"Students watching it ... or those having problems should find people with some wisdom they can lean on," he said.

"Unfortunately sometimes they only lean on their friends and peers for the difficult and tricky things in life instead.

"I think this show tackles some really important issues like consent, sexting, bullying, relationships. They're excellent issues to talk about but I really hope parents will be in on that process."

Mr McMahon said the issues the show revolved around, including the most obvious - suicide, should not be seen in isolation, as part of a TV show.

While he had yet to watch the entire two-season series, Mr McMahon said he knew the show depicted very graphic and confronting scenes at times, including sexual assault, physical assaults and stalking.

"There's a couple of things about the show that worry me," Mr McMahon said.

Shalom College Principal Dan McMahon. Sarah Steger

"Like the sanitisation of suicide. It seems like a clean and easy thing. It doesn't show how difficult and painful it is.

"The fact that the main character, Hannah, keeps appearing gives viewers a sense that people live on after death. "But that's not the case. Dead is dead. There's no benign presence afterward."

Mr McMahon admitted he thought 13 Reasons Why glamourised suicide and painted an inaccurate picture.

"It worries me that vulnerable people might be watching it," he said.

"There's a sense of revenge and blame, like there can be vindication in death."

"But there is no getting even, there is no payback in suicide. There's no settling of scores, its just a terrible tragedy."

Mr McMahon also pointed out the series's lack of discussion around mental health and illness.

"The vast majority of people who get to that option in life are victims of mental illness and most commonly depression, yet there's no sensible discussion on how to deal with it," he said.

"(Instead), it rationalises and romanticises the act," he said.

If you or someone you know need help, call Lifeline on 131 114