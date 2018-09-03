Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A dead dolphin has been found in bushland.
A dead dolphin has been found in bushland. Adam Hourigan
News

Dead dolphin found in bushland, police investigating

3rd Sep 2018 6:09 AM

ALMOST a week after receiving reports of a 4WD dragging a dolphin along a main North Coast road, a dead dolphin has been found dumped in the bush.

On August 27, police from the Tweed-Byron Police District received information that a car was seen driving on Tweed Coast Road at Hastings Point, towing a dolphin from the tow bar of the vehicle.

The vehicle was described as being a dark coloured Ford Maverick.

Police patrolled the area however were not able to locate the vehicle or dolphin.

However on Sunday, police attended a dirt road off Round Mountain Rd, Hastings Point, after being advised that a dead dolphin had been found at the location.

Police located the dolphin in the bushland.

It had been covered with a tree branch and shrubs.

The council was also notified about the dolphin.

Anyone with information in relation to this matter is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

4wd dolphin editors picks tweed-byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Lucky to be alive: Motorcyclist's miracle survival

    premium_icon Lucky to be alive: Motorcyclist's miracle survival

    News A MAN who crashed his motorbike on a remote road near Kowanyama says having an EPIRB potentially saved his life.

    Man screws down windows, installs CCTV over cheating fears

    premium_icon Man screws down windows, installs CCTV over cheating fears

    Crime Paranoid man subjects partner to emotional abuse for weeks

    BEACHFRONT: Bargara original snapped up at auction

    premium_icon BEACHFRONT: Bargara original snapped up at auction

    Property More than 45 people attended Saturday morning's auction at Miller St

    Bundy's top blood donor, 75, has donated more than 500 times

    Bundy's top blood donor, 75, has donated more than 500 times

    News Robyn Murray recognised as most giving donor in region in 2018

    Local Partners