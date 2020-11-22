Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A body was found in the water this morning.
A body was found in the water this morning.
News

Dead body found in the harbour at Coffs

Janine Watson
22nd Nov 2020 10:58 AM | Updated: 11:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: More details have emerged about the dead body found at Coffs Harbour this morning.

About 7.30am today (Sunday November 22), officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to the Coffs Harbour International Marina after the body of a man was located in the water.

The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 60s.
The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and is believed to be misadventure.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Coffs Harbour local Kieran Hankinson was on his regular walk this morning and saw police cars in the area.

"I thought they may have been looking for someone as they drove up and down the roads a few times then flew up the wall (breakwall area) itself and I was then told by a friend they had found a body as she saw them pulling the body out of the water." 

EARLIER:

A dead body has been located in the water at the Jetty area at Coffs Harbour.

It is understood a Sunday morning walker located the body in the water near boats docked at the marina.

NSW Police have confirmed a body was located and early indications are it was a "medical episode".

Forensic Police have been seen at the location conducting investigations this morning.

In other local police news:

Coffs one of first districts to give police new powers

Man charged over baby girl's death faces court

Murder trial: accused had 'crush' on victim's girlfriend

Stop the carnage: follow the rules

More Stories

body in harbour coffs harbour police coffs jetty
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Loving mum starts new business, products are the bath ‘bomb’

        Premium Content Loving mum starts new business, products are the bath ‘bomb’

        News Hoping to rediscover herself after a challening time and to inspire her young son, a Bundy local has started her own business

        IN PHOTOS: Day out at Dallarnil Rodeo finals

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Day out at Dallarnil Rodeo finals

        News BULL riders and barrel racers of all ages competed today at the Dallarnil Rodeo...

        Under investigation: Boat, trailer and fishing gear stolen

        Premium Content Under investigation: Boat, trailer and fishing gear stolen

        News The incident which occurred earlier this month is currently being investigated by...

        What started with loud music ends in handcuffs and court

        Premium Content What started with loud music ends in handcuffs and court

        News The man has never been before the courts before.