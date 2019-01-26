Dead animal found with duct tape wrapped around its head

An ibis was found dead at Ballina, killed in an appalling act of torture.

A BIRD was killed in an appalling act of torture in Ballina - its head duct taped, and its wings and neck broken.

Ballina police were called to a business on River Street on Wednesday at 1pm, where someone had tortured and killed an ibis.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Police District said the poor bird had duct tape wrapped around it's head and had broken wings and a broken neck. The Ibis was dead when police arrived.

Snr Constable Henderson said the 'bin chickens' are a bit of an urban pest, but they are a protected species under the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Act 1974. "There is no justification at all to torture them - or any living thing".

Ballina Police are investigating and would very much like to speak to the person who tortured this bird. If you can assist police please call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 Police reference is E70415459 #BallinaCrime