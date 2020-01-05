Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tennis

De Minaur stuns with fighting comeback

5th Jan 2020 5:30 PM

AUSTRALIA'S perfect run in the ATP Cup continued with three consecutive victories in their tie against Canada in Brisbane on Sunday.

The hosts have backed up their 3-0 win over Germany in their opening tie by defeating Canada 3-0 in Brisbane, despite missing Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios was ruled out of playing on Sunday with a back injury, leaving John Millman to take his place. And Millman stepped up, defeating teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

Alex de Minaur took on fellow young gun Denis Shapovalov and completed an epic come-from-behind victory after losing the opening set.

Lastly, the Australian pair of John Peers and Chris Guccione narrowly won their doubles match in a nail-biter.

Australia 3 vs Canada 0

John Millman (AUS) defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 6-4 6-2

Alex de Minaur (AUS) defeated Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-7 6-4 6-2

C. Guccione/J. Peers (AUS) defeated F. Auger-Aliassime/D. Shapovalov (CAN) 3-6 7-6 10-8

More Stories

Show More
alex de minaur atp cup tennis
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cooking on a roof: From India to the folk festival

        premium_icon Cooking on a roof: From India to the folk festival

        News Six months after eating food in India, a Bundaberg couple ran a business at Woodford Folk Festival.

        PHOTOS: Beach goers at 1770

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Beach goers at 1770

        News Perfect weather drew crowds to the beach on the Discovery Coast.

        Heartfelt eulogy for Aboriginal elder Mervyn Johnson

        premium_icon Heartfelt eulogy for Aboriginal elder Mervyn Johnson

        News ABORIGINAL elder Mervyn George Johnson was remembered as “a mighty man” who...

        Spike in water shows 45 per cent increase for Bundaberg residents

        premium_icon Spike in water shows 45 per cent increase for Bundaberg...

        News Bundaberg’s residential water usage has increased when compared to the same period...