DE-MERGER: 'I don't really know what their reasoning is'

LET THEM GO: Beth Crushka from Mt Marshall thinks the Warwick and Stanthorpe council's should never have joined in the first place. Marian Faa

A REPORT that pledges to overturn scepticism about the financial feasibility of de-amalgamation will become public today but many Warwick residents say they cannot see the point in a drastic move to split the Southern Downs in two.

Former defence force employee John Vinney said a compelling argument for the benefits of de-amalgamation was yet to be seen despite claims by de-amalgamation advocates that Warwick would be "better off without Stanthorpe".

Mr Vinney expressed concerns about the number of additional employees that would be needed to run two separate local governments.

"I can't see how it would be cost beneficial and I don't really know what their reasoning is," Mr Vinney said.

Granite Belt Community Association president Alan Colyer said a $50,000 business report presented conclusive evidence that de-amalgamation would be financially sustainable for both sides of the proposed split.

"I say to the Warwick community, you're better off without us and we're better off without you," Reverend Colyer said.

A figurehead for the de-amalgamation movement, Mr Colyer said a de-merger would result in better representation for both communities, which he described as very different.

But former Stanthorpe resident Des Stokell said he couldn't see the advantage.

"When we lived in Stanthorpe amalgamation was an advantage from my point of view because we had a combined library. Prior to that we had a much smaller range of books," he said.

Regardless of opinions, Mr Colyer asked the community to view the highly-anticipated business case with an open mind as it is revealed to the public today.

"This is a document of absolute truth and it has been put together by a person recommended by the government," he said.

But claims that de-amalgamation would be financially feasible for both councils and cap rate rises at CPI must be seriously scrutinised according to Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie.

"This is a business case that has been put forward in support of de-amalgamation so it presents an optimistic case," Cr Dobie said.

"A simple statement that rate rises won't exceed CPI is something we would love to have across every council but what needs to be tested are the assumptions behind that," Cr Dobie said.

"What needs to be considered are things like future borrowings needed to keep rate rises down."

Shirley Southee pictured with granddaughter Charlie Egan would vote in support of de-amalgamation. Marian Faa

The mayor said de-amalgamation would deflate cash reserves that had been recouped after several years of deficit following the original council amalgamation in 2008.

"The most borrowings were undertaken and the highest rate increases occurred in the first term after amalgamation, when the majority of the elected councillors came from Stanthorpe," Cr Dobie said.

"This (current) council has worked really hard to get out of the red and off the Treasury Corporation watch list.

"What I want to put to the community is: Do you want those reserves we now have to be spent on de-amalgamation?"

Mr Colyer praised the council for returning the council budget to surplus but refused to speculate on whether the financial feasibility case hinged on current reserves.

He said he trusted the judgment of Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe who would assess the report.

Mr Colyer was adamant he would not run for a position on the new Granite Belt council if de-amalgamation were to go ahead.