De Gelder talks shark attack

IN FEBRUARY 2009, Paul de Gelder's life changed forever.

The former Navy clearance diver lost two limbs when a bull shark latched on to his right leg and arm while he was diving in Sydney Harbour.

On Friday night, the survivor met with Bundy Club members to talk about his experience, including his life as a troubled teen, his time in the army, the lead-up to the shark attack and how his thinking changed after the event.

De Gelder also shark attack footage to his audience of 130.

"I have had 50 people pass out after showing them my injuries,” he said.

He said since the attack, he had learnt to block out negativity by focusing on becoming fit and getting back to doing what he loved.

The Bundy Club event, sponsored by St Luke's Anglican College and held at The Waves, was the most attended in the event's history and raised $4500 for development charity Dorcas.