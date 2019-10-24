DCE to Broncos? ‘I don’t know where it’s come from’

Daly Cherry-Evans is baffled by rumours linking him with the Broncos. Picture: AAP

MABLY skipper Daly Cherry-Evans has laughed off speculation he could make a shock switch to Brisbane after rumours of the move emerged on social media on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old halfback said he was baffled by rumours linking him to the Broncos in 2020, which would break the deal he signed with the Sea Eagles in 2015.

Speaking ahead of Australia's clash with New Zealand in Wollongong on Friday night, the Kangaroos vice-captain said he is unsure where the story originated from but it holds no truth.

"If I'm honest, 12 months ago this exact rumour popped up, so again I'm very flattered that a club of such prestige would chase a player like myself but I am very, very comfortable and very happy where I am at Manly so it's nice, but I don't know where it's come from," Cherry-Evans said.

"You've just got to laugh it off because I don't know where it's come from. Obviously social media plays a big part in it.

Cherry-Evans signed a 'lifetime' deal with Manly worth over $1 million per year, which is believed to extend to the end of the 2023 season when he will be 34.

Since their dismal exit from the NRL finals with a 58-0 loss to Parramatta, the Broncos are in the midst of making sweeping changes to the roster for the 2020 season.

One position they are eager to strengthen is halfback after using five different halves combinations in 2019.

Melbourne's Brodie Croft has also been linked to the Broncos after being photographed in Sydney meeting with coach Anthony Seibold in September.