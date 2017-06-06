24°
News

Days left until copper network cut off in Bundy

6th Jun 2017 5:17 PM
NBN CALLING: Don't be caught without your landline phone.
NBN CALLING: Don't be caught without your landline phone. Jay Fielding

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TIME is running out for some residents and businesses Bundy to make the switch to NBN.

The copper network will be disconnected to some areas from Friday, and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is urging people to shop around.

"I urge homes and businesses in these areas to discuss your requirements with more than one retail service provider and find out what is best for your situation,” he said.

"Shop around. That is my advice.”

Parts of Bundaberg Central, Kalkie, Rubyanna, Bundaberg East, Walkervale, Norville, Thabeban, Avenell Heights, Bundaberg South, Kepnock and Ashfield are due for disconnection on Friday.

Parts of Millbank, Svensson Heights, Bundaberg West, Gooburrum and Bundaberg North as well as more parts of Bundaberg South and Bundaberg Central are due to be disconnected from the copper service on Friday, July 14.

"As retailers have been heavily promoting, if you still want to have a landline phone service or the internet, you need to sign up with your provider of choice,” Mr Pitt said.

Click here find out whether you are eligible to connect to the NBN.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg keith pitt nbn

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

More questions than ever after cashless card meeting

More questions than ever after cashless card meeting

LEANNE Donaldson says people have rung and come into her office crying because they are so anxious about the prospect of the Cashless Debit Card.

Bundy boy set to debut with the Cowboys

Kyle Laybutt.

Laybutt set for NRL dream

Old photo shows group of Bundy boys on Bourbong

BACK IN THE DAY: Alan May, Don Evans, Alan Blackwell, Eric Kennedy (Kanga), Bob Norgrove and Billy Green.

Snapshot of a different era

Childers history to light up Hollywood screens

LOCAL HISTORY: The story of Childers' First World War soldiers Thomas and William See (centre and right) will feature in a film about the Lost Diggers of Vignacourt.

'It's a wonderful love story about a young man from Childers'

Local Partners

SmartCity training college officially de-registered

BREAKING: Coast-based national training college which pocketed $80m in government funding has been barred from providing nationally-recognised courses.

Bundy's business 'angels' bring home first place

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Britney Callaghan, Emma Deighton and Georgia Douglass at Bundaberg North State High School.

'You had me at chilli crab burger'

Your chance to take to the skies

WIND ENERGY: President of the Bundaberg Gliding Club Grant Davies.

Want to see the region from above?

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Film puts spotlight on teens and tech

Screenagers explores the issue of technology.

Exploring the implications of screen time

Foxtel launches new budget streaming service

FOXTEL will take the fight for online audiences up to its TV rivals, announcing bold new plans for a budget streaming service.

Childers history to light up Hollywood screens

LOCAL HISTORY: The story of Childers' First World War soldiers Thomas and William See (centre and right) will feature in a film about the Lost Diggers of Vignacourt.

'It's a wonderful love story about a young man from Childers'

Wallace and Gromit star dead at 96

Peter Sallis, who voiced the beloved Wallace, the inventor who lived with his dog Gromit, has died at the age of 96.

Actor voiced the beloved inventor Wallace in world famous cartoon.

'Insane' cost of a selfie with Chris Hemsworth

How much would you pay to meet Aussie star Chris Hemsworth?

How much would you pay to have a photo taken with Chris Hemsworth?

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Nine denies True Story with Hamish and Andy was a stolen idea

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

Channel Nine has addressed claims Andy Lee "stole” True Stories idea

Kenny masterminds working on new movie, Sibling Rivalry

Shane Jacobson in character as Kenny.

Aussie brothers Shane and Clayton Jacobson making another movie

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

Rare opportunity to purchase builders own delight

2 Green Valley Court, North Isis 4660

House 4 2 5 $510,000

A rare opportunity to purchase a magnificent property in a tranquil area. This beautiful architectural designed home was built by a local renowned builder for...

SUPERB HOME PRICED TO SELL!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $229,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM ON 1012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

TIDY 3 BEDROOM BRICK WITH 6M x 6M POWERED SHED

7 Pecton Place, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $245,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans, 6m x 6m powered shed and huge outdoor entertaining area this property will certainly not...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 15 x 9 SHED and 6549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2, allotment this...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!