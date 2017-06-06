Days left until copper network cut off in Bundy

TIME is running out for some residents and businesses Bundy to make the switch to NBN.

The copper network will be disconnected to some areas from Friday, and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is urging people to shop around.

"I urge homes and businesses in these areas to discuss your requirements with more than one retail service provider and find out what is best for your situation,” he said.

"Shop around. That is my advice.”

Parts of Bundaberg Central, Kalkie, Rubyanna, Bundaberg East, Walkervale, Norville, Thabeban, Avenell Heights, Bundaberg South, Kepnock and Ashfield are due for disconnection on Friday.

Parts of Millbank, Svensson Heights, Bundaberg West, Gooburrum and Bundaberg North as well as more parts of Bundaberg South and Bundaberg Central are due to be disconnected from the copper service on Friday, July 14.

"As retailers have been heavily promoting, if you still want to have a landline phone service or the internet, you need to sign up with your provider of choice,” Mr Pitt said.

Click here find out whether you are eligible to connect to the NBN.