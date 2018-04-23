Footy star slammed for lack of class

Cameron Rayner and Dayne Zorko show their disappointment after the siren. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

THE post-match handshake is back in focus after a filthy Dayne Zorko told his Gold Coast Suns opponent to "f*** off" when approached after the Brisbane Lions defeat on Sunday.

Zorko was heavily tagged by Touk Miller for most of the game and finished with just 10 disposals. His frustration was evident throughout the contest as he gave away six free kicks.

Vision of Miller approaching the Lions vice-captain after the games was highlighted during an Access All Areas segment on AFL.com.au.

It clearly showed the All-Australian midfielder telling the young Sun where to go as he held out his hand.

"The frustration is getting to Zorko," Geelong champion Jimmy Bartel said. "He's an All-Australian so the opposition is going to put a lot of time into him.

"The games they've been very close in and potentially could have won, sides have been able to take him out ... he's got to find a way to fight his way through it and have an impact."

"He'd be embarrassed by that," Essendon great Matthew Lloyd added. "Unless something has happened previously that really upset him."

Lloyd recalled a time he failed to seek out and shake the hand of Simon Prestigiacomo after the Collingwood fullback blanketed him on Anzac Day.

"I didn't go out of my way to shake his hand and Mick Malthouse was watching from the top as Collingwood coach and said to my brother (Simon), who was also in the box, how poor it was from me," Lloyd said.

"That's just not on and I'll put my hand up and say it was sour grapes. Probably a little bit like it was with Dayne Zorko there."

Zorko is averaging 16 disposals a game in the Lions' 0-5 start.

Touk Miller is tackled by Dayne Zorko. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Miller (21 touches) was magnificent, earning the Marcus Ashcroft Medal for best on ground.

His running battle with Zorko was worth the price of admission alone but it was his desperate dive that spoiled a potential match-winning Jacob Allison goal with two minutes left which summed up his game.

"It may be round five but some of those moments are special and should be celebrated," Suns coach Stuart Dew said of Miller's effort.