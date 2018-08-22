The moment Dayne Beams broke down

Dayne and Claye Beams will appear on Fox Footy’s On The Mark. Picture: Jono Searle

DAYNE Beams has revealed a hotel room meltdown on the day of his 150th game prompted him to seek help with his mental health battles.

Beams is now returning to full health and is in career best form for the Lions but has opened up about the extent of his battles in an interview alongside brother and Lions teammate Claye on Fox Footy's On the Mark to be aired on Wednesday night.

Beams had been struggling with his grief since the passing of his father Philip to bowel cancer on the eve of the season and it came to a head the day the Lions were to play Port Adelaide in Adelaide.

In tears he contacted his wife Kellie and then Lions football manager David Noble to tell him he was in no state to play.

"I just had a complete meltdown in my room,'' he said.

"It was reported that I had withdrawn from the game sick and in actual fact I was sick, but I was mentally sick.

"I cried for probably an hour before I messaged Kellie then I text David Noble and he came into my room and put his arms around me.

"I got a psychiatric assessment the following week and he just recommended I went on medication.''

Beams said while it scares him to think back on the dark days he went through he has learnt that he is not alone and says recovers a little each day.

"It sort of spiralled out of control for me a little bit and I just want to get myself in a better headspace than I am,'' he said.

"Every day I get better and I am a different person to what I was a month ago or two months ago.

"It scares me a little bit to think about it.''

