Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taylors Estate, Clare Valley, 2017
Taylors Estate, Clare Valley, 2017
Food & Entertainment

Day to toast the success of Australian chardonnay

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
23rd May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

For the most part of the 2000s, ABC was a reference to "Anything But Chardonnay”. Now Australian chardonnay has never been in a better place: Always Better Chardonnay. May 23 is International Chardonnay Day, so here are three affordable wines across the spectrum.

TAYLORS ESTATE, CLARE VALLEY, 2017

Taylors are now celebrating 50 years of vintages. Multi award winning, lighter bodied but varietal with peach stonefruit, tropical melon, juicy citrus, light fig and hints of oak influence. Refreshing, balanced. Rating: 8.75/10 RRP: $20 Alc: 13.5%

Hoddles Creek Estate, Yarra Valley, 2018
Hoddles Creek Estate, Yarra Valley, 2018

HODDLES CREEK ESTATE, YARRA VALLEY, 2018

Can't talk about Australian chardonnay without referencing Franco D'Anna. Over-delivering with rich citrus, green olive and fine oak influences. Soft mealy notes under lifted grapefruit (almost lime) citrus. Long, linear, textural palate. A wonderful bargain. Rating: 9.5/10 RRP: $22 Alc: 13.2%

Bremerton, Batonnage, Langhorne Creek, 2017
Bremerton, Batonnage, Langhorne Creek, 2017

BREMERTON, BATONNAGE, LANGHORNE CREEK, 2017

Lovers of big chardonnay rejoice, this "worked” style gives up creamy, toasty, lemon tart and ripe fig aromas. The lees stirring (batonnage) shows nutty, doughy complexity. Retaining balance, it has heft and textural chew with juicy bittersweet citrus and fine, long dry finish. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $32 Alc: 12.5%

vinonotebook.com

bremerton chardonnay hoddles creek estate international chardonnay day regan drew taylors estate wine words
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Bundaberg Rum setting the bar for parental leave

    premium_icon Bundaberg Rum setting the bar for parental leave

    News BUNDABERG Rum Distillery employees are set to get some of the best parental leave conditions in the country.

    • 23rd May 2019 10:38 AM
    'Relocatable home' definition challenged by resident

    premium_icon 'Relocatable home' definition challenged by resident

    Property LOCAL resident challenges 'relocatable home' definition

    Power couple: How powerlifter's fiance pushes him along

    premium_icon Power couple: How powerlifter's fiance pushes him along

    Offbeat Sights set on states after podium finish

    Red-y to make a difference

    premium_icon Red-y to make a difference

    News Code red for local MS fundraiser