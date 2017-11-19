Day to remember lives lost on our roads

ROAD TOLL: Brother and sister, Sarah, 30 and Daniel Walker, 22 were killed in a crash on the Bruce Hwy, their deaths were two of 29 road-related deaths across the Wide Bay Burnett this year.

ROAD TOLL: Brother and sister, Sarah, 30 and Daniel Walker, 22 were killed in a crash on the Bruce Hwy, their deaths were two of 29 road-related deaths across the Wide Bay Burnett this year. Sarah Barnham

NO ONE ever gets behind the wheel thinking they'll never see their loved ones again.

But that's the sad reality for more than 20 people who lost their lives on Wide Bay Burnett roads this year.

Today marks the world day of remembrance for road traffic victims, where those who never made it home are remembered by the mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters and loved ones they left behind.

The region's official road toll stands at 23, with another six lives lost in road-related incidents.

The Bundaberg community has been rocked by a number of fatal crashes this year, including the death of Brisbane brother and sister, Daniel and Sarah Walker, who were returning home on April 17 after visiting family in Bundaberg for Easter.

The pair were killed instantly when their car was struck head-on by a car travelling in the opposite direction along the Bruce Hwy at Tiaro.

All it takes is a split second of inattention to cause a lifetime of pain and suffering for those left behind and to extinguish the lives of those involved.

With the Christmas holiday period just around the corner, Wide Bay crime prevention coordinator Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said as always drivers needed to consider the the fatal five when getting behind the wheel.

"Fatigue is a huge one, especially with holidays,” she said.

"People want to get to places yet there are only so many hours in the day.

"People also need to be a little bit more cautious when they're travelling in areas they're not familiar with and looking out for road signs.

"Stop signs and giveway signs are there for a reason.”

Snr Const Loftus said Christmas celebrations had the potential to become tragedies if revellers felt pressured to get into a car as a passenger without knowing what the driver may have consumed.

"Make sure you know who the driver is and be aware of what the driver's has had throughout the night,” she said,

"Always have plan B - there's nothing wrong with getting public transport.”

Snr Const said it was up to everyone on the road to play their part in reducing the road toll and urged drivers to be patient and reminded passengers to be mindful of their behaviour as it had the potential to distract drivers.

Road deaths

January 4: A 69-year-old Branyan man died in motorcycle a crash on Booloongie Rd at Oakwood

March 23: A 21-year-old Kensington man killed after his car collided with a truck on the Ring Rd at Kensington

April 17: A 22-year-old Nundah man and 30-yar-old Nundah woman died in crash on the Bruce Hwy at Tiaro

May 27: A 26-year-old Kepnock woman killed in crash on the Ring Rd at Ashfield

June 3: A 21-year-old French national killed in crash on the Burnett Hwy at Ban Ban Springs

September 20: A five-year-old boy and 41-year-old man from Mt Morgan were killed in crash on the Bruce Hwy at Kolonga

October 1: Two motorcyclists, a 58-year-old Bondoola man and a 78-year-old Winfield man died in a collision on Rosedale Rd at Moorland