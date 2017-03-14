33°
News

Day nine of no signal and no warning from Telstra

Eliza Goetze
| 14th Mar 2017 6:38 PM
NO SIGNAL: Garry Rudge has been without mobile reception in his neighbourhood near Gin Gin for over a week.
NO SIGNAL: Garry Rudge has been without mobile reception in his neighbourhood near Gin Gin for over a week. Eliza Goetze

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR most of us, being without a phone for a day is inconvenient.

For Garry Rudge, it can be life-threatening - and he has chalked up nine days without reception at his home at Maroondan.

It is a few minutes from Gin Gin but it may as well be remote desert for Mr Rudge who has demanded an explanation from Telstra.

"I got talking to some alien in a foreign country and he told me it would be off from the sixth to the twelfth, and that I couldn't do anything about it,” Mr Rudge said.

"I said, 'Well, you didn't send any notification around...why didn't you let us know?'

"I've got a heart condition and my neighbour across the road has one.

"I have a defibrillator in my chest and lung and heart disease - my heart and lungs are working at about 30%.

"Plus there are snakes everywhere - I opened the glove box in the paddock the other day and there was a brown snake skin in there.

"If you get bitten out in the paddock, how are you going to ring up?

"Nothing works - not 000, nothing.

"It's just dead.”

Mr Rudge, whose wife rings him in her lunch break each day to check in on him, does not have a landline and relies solely on his blue tick phone.

He bought the phone on the recommendation it would serve him better in the bush.

Telstra area general manager May Boisen suggested the communication breakdown was a small price to pay for a service upgrade.

"Telstra recently upgraded the mobile base in the area to Telstra's 4GX, our latest 4G service which is bringing faster speeds and extra 4G coverage to a range of communities across the nation,” Ms Boisen said.

"We are aware of an issue affecting a small number of customer in the area and we are working to rectify this as quickly as possible.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused but can assure customers they will have a much better mobile experience once this upgrade is complete.”

She did not answer the NewsMail's questions about why customers were not notified of the signal failure or when it was expected to be fixed.

Mr Rudge rang the NewsMail from Gin Gin yesterday to report the signal still had not returned.

"My neighbour spoke to Telstra at Hinkler and they said 'If it's still not working in two days, call us',” he said.

"He said, 'How can I ring you if my phone doesn't work?'”

Bundaberg News Mail

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

THIS summer, make a pact with yourself to get out and explore your capital city.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Why former Bundy pool manager is okay with dying

Why former Bundy pool manager is okay with dying

AS A teenager Trevor McIntosh loved the surf, anything to do with water and with that came the sun.

Bargara set for new shops, car parks, apartments

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Bauer Street development.

Motels to be removed

Dog spooked as cars collide, witness tells of hearing 'bang'

The scene of the two-car crash.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene

Day nine of no signal and no warning from Telstra

NO SIGNAL: Garry Rudge has been without mobile reception in his neighbourhood near Gin Gin for over a week.

Communication failure

Local Partners

POLL: Should we re-paint the Burnett Traffic Bridge yellow?

"IT'S been green for more than 100 years - it's time for a change, something brighter.”

Why former Bundy pool manager is okay with dying

SKIN CANCER: Trevor McIntosh reflects on his days in the sun as a youngster, he was diagnosed with terminal skin cancer 11 months ago. He was given six months to live. He now wants to share his story and tell other to be sun smart.

Love for water and sun always drew him back

Looking back at life in lighthouses

SEA CHANGE: Reg Hatch spent seven years as a lighthouse keeper.

Man pens book about adventures

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

All aboard for model train club open day

MAKE TRACKS: Meet Bundaberg Model Railway Club members and check out the trains on display at today's free open day.

Check out latest digitally controlled model trains

Justin Bieber's middle finger salute to Coast cameras

WE CAN reveal where Justin Bieber has decided to stay on the Sunshine Coast and why he has chosen the very private and luxurious location.

WATCH: $2.5 million luxury yacht leaves Noosa

Noosa's big cat prowls through river mouth.

Dreamworld co-founder's epic new boat makes maiden voyage

SOLD OUT: Tickets disappear like a Candle in the Wind

Elton John.

SIR Elton John's Once In A Lifetime series has sold out.

Why Jason Alexander threatened to quit Seinfeld

Jason Alexander as George Costanza in Seinfeld.

THE actor has revealed why he was so upset with one of the scripts.

Adele ‘scared’ now tour’s biggest secret is out

Adele gave Brisbane a hearty hello in the first of two shows. Picture: Steve Pohlner

ADELE’S fans now know the biggest secret of Adele’s Australian tour.

Bazinga! Big Bang Theory spin-off confirmed

Would you watch a TV show about a young Sheldon Cooper?

THE most popular comedy on television is getting a spin-off.

Robin Bailey tearful as psychic contacts her late husband

Robin Bailey on 97.3 FM on the first anniversary of her husband Tony Smart's death.

"There was some personal stuff that came up that made me cry."

FULLY FENCED 56 ACRES - 100% WHITE ZONE

Lot 2 / 53 Fallons Rock Road, Calavos 4670

Residential Land Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons ... $275,000

Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons Rock Reserve and the banks of the Elliott River, this private 22.7ha fenced block presents a great...

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4086m2 allotment...

SMALL ACREAGE LIVING ON CITY FRINGE WITH TOWN WATER

32 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4061m2 allotment...

4559m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER ON CITY FRINGE

22 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4559m2 allotment...

6132m2 WITH TOWN WATER AND RURAL OUTLOOK

31 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water, a rural outlook and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build...

3958m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER AND NO REAR NEIGHBOURS

25 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family...

4,067m2 BLOCK WITH NEW 6FT HARWOOD FENCING

Lot 21 / 27 Kirbys Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Be quick for this must have 4,067m2 vacant level block on the ... $229,000

Be quick for this must have 4,067m2 vacant level block on the coastal side of town ready for you to design and build your new family home. The north facing...

4,000m2 BLOCK WITH ESTABLISHED GARDENS AND RURAL SURROUNDS

Lot 3 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land With the benefit of established trees and gardens already in place, the ... $217,000

With the benefit of established trees and gardens already in place, the hard work and years of waiting for the yard to become its own once you build is now already...

RARE AS HENS TEETH - 2 ACRES BETWEEN CBD and COAST

Lot 4 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Here is an allotment that you will not find every day!! Looking ... $259,000

Here is an allotment that you will not find every day!! Looking over farm land and set back from the road this allotment offers a private and tranquil surrounds...

4,000m2 BLOCK WITH 9m x 6m SHED + 9m x 5m HIGH CLEARANCE SHED

Lot 1 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Allotments like this are seldom available and when they do come along ... $238,000

Allotments like this are seldom available and when they do come along they do not last! Strategically positioned half way between the Bundaberg CBD and the...

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

Bundy property price surge is best in state

There has been great news for home owners in Bundaberg.

Median house prices rise by 14.1%

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!