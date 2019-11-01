DAY FOUR: Closing arguments expected in Loft trial

Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft leaving the Hervey Bay court house during day 1 of his trial

UPDATE 4PM:

Defence barrister, Mitch Rawlings focused his closing argument on the relationship between chief executive officer Lisa Desmond and Mr Loft.

He urged the jury to consider the relationship between the CEO and the former mayor.

"The relationship was a toxic one and reflected the workplace culture in general. It would be short-sighted not to look at their relationship," he said.

The court heard the email trails existed and there was no destruction of evidence.

Mr Rawlings stressed this was not the behaviour of someone being dishonest.

The defence rested its case.

The trial will continue on Monday.

UPDATE 1PM:

CROWN prosecutor Sam Bain told the jury they are not in court to litigate the relationship between former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft and chief executive officer Lisa Desmond.

In his closing address in the Hervey Bay District Court, Mr Bain urged the jury to consider the facts in the case.

"Let's call a spade a spade. Was the relationship dysfunctional? Sure. On evidence it sounds like a terrible relationship, but we are not here to determine who was at fault for that," he said.

The court heard it was the CEO who appointed local government employees, not the mayor. It was not Mr Loft's role to appoint employees at this level.

Mr Bain alleged the former mayor was aware he used his trust and clout to influence recruitment process contrary to duties and purpose of his office.

Defence barrister, Mitch Rawlings will continue with his closing address when court resumes at 2pm.

UPDATE 10AM:

CROWN prosecutor, Sam Bain is expected to give his two-hour closing address in the Chris Loft trial this morning.

Defence barrister, Mitch Rawlings will also make his closing address later today.

The former Fraser Coast mayor has pleaded not guilty to one count of misconduct in public office between April 3, 2016 and February 28,2017.

The crown will allege Mr Loft made deliberate attempts to tailor a job position and manipulate the hiring process to benefit his campaign manager, Brian Downie.