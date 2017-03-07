Day for nut growers to celebrate

TOP CROP: Macadamia trees on a farm on Pashleys Rd in Welcome Creek.

BUNDABERG is set to hold its reign as the world's top producer of macadamias this year.

Tomorrow around 150 growers and industry representatives will gather to learn how the industry intends to position itself for the future and celebrate their success.

Representatives from the Australian Macadamia Society and Horticulture Innovation Australia will be in Bundaberg for the industry's MacGroup workshop at the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Research Station, Kalkie.

It will be followed by a dinner to celebrate Bundaberg becoming the largest macadamia-growing region in the country at The Waves Sports Club.

Growers will be able to view the latest on-farm production trials and learn about the international market.

What: Australian Macadamia industry MacGroup.

When: Thursday, March 9. Noon barbecue, sessions 1-4pm.

Where: DFAQ Bundaberg Research Facility, 49 Ashfield Rd, Kalkie.

Phone: Nyree Epplett from the Australian Macadamia Society on 0434 261 070.