Is the LNP about to dump Christensen?

MP George Christensen could be facing a preselection challenge ahead of the Federal Election. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

MP George Christensen could be facing a preselection challenge ahead of the Federal Election. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

MAVERICK Dawson MP George Christensen could be facing a preselection challenge from a close neighbour ahead of the Federal Election.

His state counterpart Jason Costigan is refusing to rule out seeking higher office as the LNP locks in its candidates.

Mr Costigan - who managed to increase his margin in the North Queensland seat of Whitsunday at last year's State Election despite a horror result for the party elsewhere - is one of two people who had been named as possible contenders.

Jason Costigan may be considering a move from state politics to federal and George Christensen’s seat could be his ticket.

The other - current Deputy Mayor of Mackay Regional Council Amanda Camm - ruled out challenging Mr Christensen when contacted by The Courier-Mail.

Cr Camm had earlier this year put her hand up to replace George Brandis in the Senate.

Mr Costigan, however, would not declare his hand when asked about his plans.

"What I do know is I am 100 per cent committed to the LNP unlike a few other people around the traps," he said.

It follows revelations of a looming challenge to Ryan MP - and assistant minister - Jane Prentice by Brisbane City Councillor Julian Simmonds.

Mr Christensen has ruffled feathers within the party for his many threats to leave - a move that would have put the Turnbull Government's grip on power in jeopardy.

The Dawson MP earlier this year called for an end to the Coalition and has also threatened to cross the floor over the banking inquiry.

He most recently attracted controversy when he posted a photo of himself on Facebook holding a gun along with the comment: "You gotta ask yourself, do you feel lucky greenie punks".

The post was described by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as "very inappropriate".