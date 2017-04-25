Dawn service a special occasion for digger

DAWN: Vietnam Veteran Danny Matthews was one of many who attended the Dawn Service in the Bundaberg.

DANNY Matthews is no stranger to Anzac Day commemorations.

At 82 years old, the Vietnam veteran has had a long history with war, having spent four decades with the Australian Army.

Today he was was one of the many who stood proudly among the crowd at the Bundaberg Dawn Service.

President of the RSL Sub Branch Paul Trammachi led the proceedings under a crescent moon at 4.10am.

Lieutenant Alison Cranston of the Royal Australian Navy made an emotional address to the crowd as she spoke about the importance of women in war and her first time at home for commemorations in many years.

"Every Anzac Day is special to me, but today is extra special because it is the first time in seven years I have been able to spend it at home with my family,” she said.

At the end of The Last Post, veterans, dignitaries and family members were invited to to the Bundaberg Services Club for breakfast.

It was there that Danny Matthews spoke about his many years involved with the Australian Army.

"I enlisted in 1954 and got out on my 60th birthday in June 1994,” he said.

"I was a Warrant Officer 2.”

Mr Matthews said he spent so long with the army because he simply loved it.

"I travelled to many places, I did three trips to Singapore, one to Korea and one to Vietnam,” he said.

"I was involved in intercepting enemy messages.”