25°
News

DAWN OF THE JET AGE: The new planes coming to Bundy

11th May 2017 10:53 AM
READY, JET, GO: Alliance Airlines will use the F70 jet on its Bundaberg-Brisbane service.
READY, JET, GO: Alliance Airlines will use the F70 jet on its Bundaberg-Brisbane service.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JET aircraft will service Bundaberg for the first time when Alliance Airlines begins servicing the city in July.

The company will provide the planes under a wet lease arrangement with departing airline Virgin.

Under a wet lease, one company, in this case Alliance, provides planes, crews and maintenance to another, in this case Virgin, which acts as a ticket broker and pays by hours operated, as well as fuel.

Under a dry lease, one company provides only a plane to another.

Alliance says the F70 is a high quality jet aircraft that provides "excellent field and climb performance and overall fuel burn that is optimal for high cycle operations”.

On its website it says the long-range capability enables the delivery of non-stop services from the East Coast to mine sites in Western Australia bypassing Perth, saving time and reducing costs.

According to Wikipedia, the Fokker 70 is a narrow-body, twin-engined, medium-range, turbofan regional airliner produced by Fokker as a smaller version of the Fokker 100.

Both the F70 and F100 were preceded by the first jet airliner manufactured by Fokker, the Fokker F28 Fellowship.

Since its first flight in 1993, 47 F70s, plus one prototype, have been manufactured and 38 are still in active service with airlines around the world.

The Fokker company of the Netherlands started to develop the airliner in November 1992 with an aim to replace its aging Fokker F28 airliner, with a more modern and fuel efficient aircraft.

The Fokker 70's first flight occurred on April 4 1993, at the company's base at Woensdrecht in southern Netherlands, and had a duration of three hours.

The first production aircraft first flew in July 1994.

The development of the Fokker 70 was based on the requirements of some airlines, for which the Fokker 50 or ATR 42 were too small and the Boeing 737 or MD-80 too large.

The development consisted in cutting various sections of the fuselage of the Fokker 100, removing 4.62m (15.2 ft) of the plane's total length but keeping the wings and tail.

With these specifications, total capacity is 80 passengers.

The Fokker 70 is powered by two Rolls-Royce Tay 620 turbofans placed at the back of the fuselage, with 61.6 kN of thrust.

The last Fokker 70 was delivered in April 1997, when the production line closed following Fokker's bankruptcy the previous year.

Over the 70's short production life, 47 were built.

Although official production of the Fokker 70 is completed, Rekkof (Fokker spelt backwards) has, since 1999, tried to negotiate the reopening of both the Fokker 100 and Fokker 70 lines.

CURRENT OPERATORS

As of October, 45 aircraft were still in service with eight airlines and two governments:

  • Air KBZ (2)
  • Air Niugini (7)
  • Alliance Airlines (11)
  • Austrian Airlines (5, all to be sold to Alliance Airlines)
  • Fly Allways (2)
  • Insel Air (5)
  • KLM Cityhopper (13, all to be retired by October this year)
  • SKA Group (1)
  • TransNusa Air Services (1)
  • Dutch Government (1, operated by KLM Cityhopper)
  • Kenyan Government (1)

CAPACITY

  • 85 (1-class, maximum at 76 cm (30 in) seat pitch)
  • 79 (1-class, typical at 81 cm (32 in) seat pitch)
  • 72 (2-class, typical at 91 cm (36 in) and 81 cm (32 in) seat pitches)
  • Length: 30.91 m (101 ft 5 in)
  • Wingspan: 28.08 m (92 ft 2 in)
  • Width: 3.30 m (10 ft 10 in)
  • Height: 8.5 m (27.89 ft 11 in)
  • Empty weight: 22.673 kg (49.985 lb)
  • Powerplant: 2 x Rolls-Royce Tay 620, 61.6 kN (13.850 lbf) thrust each

PERFORMANCE

  • Cruising speed: 845 kmh
  • Range: 3.410 km
  • Service ceiling: 11.000 m (36.089 ft)
Bundaberg News Mail

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

AFTER a stellar performance in the green and gold, Manly prop Jake Trbojevic is raring to do it all again in his club colours this weekend.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Does the cashless welfare card belong in Bundy?

Does the cashless welfare card belong in Bundy?

"THE unemployment rate in Hinkler is unacceptably high but we can't just keep doing the same thing and expect a different result,” Keith Pitt says.

Surf Girl entrant raises $17,000 for club

Gemma Henricksen.

Woman diagnosed with rare cancer

DAWN OF THE JET AGE: The new planes coming to Bundy

READY, JET, GO: Alliance Airlines will use the F70 jet on its Bundaberg-Brisbane service.

Only 47 F70s were ever made

BREAKING: Virgin pulls out of Bundy but new airline coming

WELCOME ABOARD: Alliance Airlines is coming to Bundaberg

Region to lose one airline, gain another

Local Partners

Cheese workshop comes to Monto

Permaculture RealFoods workshop in Monto this weekend.

170km beach walk starts with a single step

STEP UP: Walkers Dr Bronwyn Cooper, Julian Day, Preetie Shehkkar and supporter Gary Parsons.

Team walk the coastline from Noosa to Bundaberg

Mamma Mia! ABBA tribute to perform

ABBALIVE performers will play a tribute show at The Club Hotel.

Get ready to dance!

COMMUNITY DIARY: What's on this week in Bundy

RUBBISH: Litter Ambassador and Reef Check community engagement manager Jodi Salmond (left) is concerned about the amount of fishing tackle being left behind on our reefs. She is supporting the 'Bin It - You know it's right!' campaign to put rubbish in its place. Pictured here with Reef Check Australia director of programs and partnerships, Jennifer Loder and just a sample of the fishing debris removed at a regular clean up location.

Submit to the Community Diary at editorial@news-mail.com.au

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The tear-filled text

A DEVASTATED wife on Channel Nine series The Last Resort has shared the text message she sent her husband’s mistress after she found out about their affair.

The Last Resort’s disastrous ratings debut

Last Resort contestants Sharday and Josh.

NINE’S much-hyped show has been labelled a “spectacular failure”.

Myf’s European dream gig

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

Myf Warhurst is in Kiev to host SBS’s coverage of Eurovision.

What's on the big screen this week

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

RIDLEY Scott's new Alien film will make you jump.

Billy Crudup: not as alien as you think

US actor/cast member Billy Crudup arrives for the world premiere of Alien: Covenant in London.

ALIEN: Covenant star has embraced his weirdness on the screen.

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals his coming out journey on Anh’s Brush with Fame

IAN Thorpe is the happiest he’s ever been

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

RIVER FRONT - CANE FARM- 67 ACRES

Bundaberg North 4670

Rural 0 0 $1,100,000

Ideal Cane farm- will suit Small Crops and Macadamias 2 titles. - Large Shed approx. 30 m X 14 m 3 phase power. 80+meg of water Approx. 2500 to 3000 ton of cane...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $284,900

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

IMMACULATE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS AND OVERLOOKING PARK

2 Emery Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $357,500

This immaculate rendered Errol Bauer built home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the everyday standard.

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

'Surprise' as competitive rentals push vacancies to 4.3%

LEASED: REIQ Bundaberg Zone Chair Le-Anne Allan.

Renters "gravitating towards new properties”

Historic Bundy Queenslander passed in at auction

It was built about 1898 and has been owned by three families

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!