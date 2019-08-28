Dawn of a near era: New-look 350mm NewsMail launches today

NEW LOOK: The NewsMail's new format went live today.

Dear valued subscriber,

Today we launch our new-look NewsMail.

I hope you get the chance to have a look for yourself.

The compacted 350mm version is more reader friendly.

The world of journalism has probably changed more in the past five years than it did in the 50 or so beforehand.

But I'm more optimistic now about our long-term viability than I was five years ago.

These days we have to make sure we deliver the news our readers want, when they want it and on the platform they want to read it.

I think our smaller paper carries plenty of punch.

The future success of the NewsMail will only come if we produce the content you want.

One of the lessons we've learnt from online is that content has to be compelling. Readers would rather a short, accurate and engaging piece than 10 mediocre reports.

That is the focus of our newsroom.

NEWSMAIL: Geordi Offord, Zac OBrien and Carolyn Booth (front). Editor Adam Wratten, Chris Burns, Gail Irwin and Rhylea Millar (back). Mike Knott

Though we do our best every day, yesterday had a little more edge than normal as we prepared our first edition.

There was a real buzz among reporters as they put their pieces together.

As well as the new-look we've also this week changed our computer operating system, which won't impact the reading experience, but will take a little time for our newsroom to come to terms with.

I'm looking forward to hearing any feedback you may have on the changes in coming days.

Please share your thoughts by dropping me a line at adam.wratten@news-mail.com.au



Adam Wratten

Editor - NewsMail