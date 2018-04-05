Davis takes up new elite cycling role

TOP WOMEN: Annette Edmondson, of team Wiggle High5, celebrates winning Stage 2 of the Santos Women's Tour in Adelaide, on January 17, 2016.

TOP WOMEN: Annette Edmondson, of team Wiggle High5, celebrates winning Stage 2 of the Santos Women's Tour in Adelaide, on January 17, 2016. DAN PELED

CYCLING: Bundaberg's Allan Davis had a very good reason to miss out on the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay when it was in the region last month.

He was busy leading one of the biggest women's cycling teams in the world.

Davis is the new sporting director of women's team Wiggle High 5 that competes in the UCI World Tour.

The British-based team is currently ranked sixth in the world and features Australian's Annette Edmondson, Macey Stewart and Amy Cure.

The appointment forced him to miss the Baton Relay on March 24 because he was in Belgium at the time.

"I got the new role as the sporting director and the Spring Classic's have been on,” Davis said to the NewsMail.

"With the distance between the events and Australia, I just couldn't do it.

"It was a shame as I was looking forward to it and for my family, friends and the community to see me in person carrying the torch.”

Davis takes up the role after doing it for the Tour Down Under and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean race a couple of years ago.

So far the team has recorded a podium finish in one of the races in Italy with German racer Lisa Brennauer finishing 8th for the team in the Tour of Flanders classic last week.

"It's been good,” he said.

"The aim has been getting to know each other and improving the team.”

The focus for Davis now will be preparing the team for the Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands on April 15.

But he will also have one eye on the Commonwealth Games.

Wiggle High 5 British cyclists Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker are competing in the road race with Aussies Cure and Edmondson competing in track events.

The Games start today after the opening ceremony last night.