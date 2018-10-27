Warner sledged by Phillip Hughes’ brother

David Warner has copped a mouthful while playing for Randwick Petersham. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

SHATTERED Australian cricket star David Warner has walked off the field after allegedly being sledged by the brother of deceased cricketer Phil Hughes during a Sydney grade cricket match.

The 32-year-old, currently serving a 12-month suspension from first-class cricket in response to the sandpaper ball-tampering scandal, is understood to have told the umpire he was "removing himself from the game".

Western Suburbs fieldsman Jason Hughes allegedly called Warner a "disgrace''.

Warner was fielding in a Sheffield Shield match when Hughes was struck by a bouncer on November 25, 2014.

The 25-year-old from Macksville later died from his injuries.

David Warner walks from the field during a Sydney grade cricket game.

Warner, who was celebrating his 32nd birthday on Saturday, returned to the field to bat just two minutes after exchanging words with the official and went on to score a century.

Warner moved into the 90s with consecutive sixes before moving to triple figures for Randwick-Petersham.

And celebrates his century after returning to the field. Picture: Jenny Evans

He opened the batting at Pratten Park in Ashfield and was undefeated at 44 at lunch after surviving 88 balls before moving to a half-century shortly after play resumed.

It's understood Steve Smith - also serving the same ban as Warner - has been on the receiving end of criticism from fans who have up-close access to the stars at the suburban grounds.

