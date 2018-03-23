Warner in heated exchange with fan

THINGS have gotten ugly in the stairwell again with David Warner subject to a prolonged volley of abuse from a South African spectator after he was spectacularly dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.

The opener had hit 30 runs from 14 balls, at one stage hitting the people's champion into the people for six, but Rabada had the last laugh, sending the batsman's off stump cartwheeling in the sixth over.

It was almost a carbon copy of Warner's dismissal in the Port Elizabeth match.

David Warner is confronted by a South Africa fan.

The Australian openers were clearly troubled by the bounce of the South African openers. Warner wore one on the forearm and rocked back in surprise as good length balls reared into the splice of the bat.

Figuring he needed to attack or perish, the opener lashed out, hitting five boundaries and a six from the 14 balls he faced.

AB de Villiers have warned there was a suggestion of 2011 about this pitch. Seven years ago 23 wickets fell on the second day.

The fireworks were transferred from the middle to the stairwell again when a middle aged member of the exclusive Western Province Cricket Club left his seat and greeted Warner with a volley of abuse, clapping sarcastically at the batsman.

The batsman turned around and responded, a security guard in attendance did nothing, and as Warner proceeded up the stairs the fan followed him, continuing with the abuse.

Australian security officer Frank Dimasi came running from the dressing room and leapt the fence and was seen in conversation with the fan.

David Warner’s off stump goes flying.

Some spectators were asked to leave the ground by security for wearing t-shirts which attacked the Warners.

In 2002 fans at Johannesburg were asked to leave the ground after bearing a sign attacking Adam Gilchrist's families after being urged to do it by a local radio shock jock.

Australian team security had an informal meeting with local guards and the police after the incident with the fan on Friday and more guards were posted to protect batsman from the members.

In March 1994 Merv Hughes swung his bat toward a spectator at the Bullring in Johannesburg. The incident caused authorities to cover in the players exit from the ground as fans had been abusing and spitting on opposition batsmen.

Elements of the fans have been particularly ugly at Newlands with reports they have lists of all the Australian players wives or girlfriends and are labelling them "sluts" or worse.

Warner got into a verbal slanging match with Quinton de Kock after the South African used what the batsman called "vile and disgusting" about his wife Candice.

Two Cricket South Africa officials were then disciplined when they posed with fans wearing Sonny Bill Williams masks - a taunt directed at the Warners - at the game in Port Elizabeth.

The pair, marketing manager Clive Eksteen and communications manager Altaaf Kazi, have not apologised. They were recalled to Johannesburg and are not expected to be seen again.

David Warner had smashed 26 runs off Rabada before losing his castle.

The ground authorities had agreed not to let the masks but are understood to have been forced to back down when officials intervened

Another incident threatened when Vernon Philander and Cameron Bancroft collided when the batsman was going for a run. The Australian attempted to go around the bowler who stepped into his path at the same time. Philander looked annoyed at the clash.

Physical contact between players is a controversial subject going into the match after Rabada was cleared of making deliberate contact with Steve Smith in Port Elizabeth.

"The ICC have set the standard, haven't they?" Smith said before the game. "There was clearly contact out in the middle. I certainly won't be telling my bowlers to go out there and after you take a wicket go and get in their space. I don't think that is on and part of the game. But the standard has been set."

Things got worse for Australia when Usman Khawaja attempted a pull shot off the bowling of Morne Morkel five minutes before lunch. The batsman managed only to hole out to Rabada on the ropes at fine leg.

It was Morkel's 298th Test scalp in what is possibly his last game as the quick has announced he will not play on after this series.

The tall bowler is expected to move to Australia with his wife, television reporter Roz Kelly.

Earlier South Africa added 45 valuable runs before being bowled out for 311 early on the second morning.

They would have been hoping for 400 at 2-220 late, but will just be relieved to have past 300 after a massive collapse in the third session.

Australia took the new ball yesterday and the move appeared to backfire as Pat Cummins _ in search of his fifth wicket for the innings - and Josh Hazlewood aimed a series of bouncers at the tail.

KG Rabada hit 22 from 42 balls, swinging freely at bouncers, often nicking them over the cordon, occasionally puffing them into safe outfield areas but mostly missing.

Dean Elgar wore a few but was still there at the end, undefeated on 141 having carried his bat through the innings.

The seamers couldn't take a trick but it took Nathan Lyon just five balls to remove Rabada and then Morne Morkel (4).

Rabada was Lyon's first Test wicket at the venue. He managed to go through the 2011 and 2014 Tests without taking a scalp.