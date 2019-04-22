Warner at his ruthless best with another IPL rout

David Warner was in good form for the Sunrisers.

David Warner has smashed 67 off 38 balls to bag his seventh half-century in nine IPL outings and help Sunrisers Hyderabad steamroll the Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets.

Warner hit five sixes and three boundaries in a ruthless, 147-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow (80 not out) in Kolkata on Sunday.

New Zealand international Kane Williamson (eight off nine) also helped them chase down their target of 159 with 30 balls to spare.

It was Hyderabad's second-biggest win in terms of wickets and overs left to play.

The Australian batsman maintained his place as the IPL's top scorer with 517 runs, with his English batting partner on 445.

Eventually Prithvi Raj's slower delivery down the middle got under Warner's bat and hit the stumps in the 12th over, but by then the Sunrisers were already on 131 and well on the way to victory.

Earlier in the match, Kolkata opener Chris Lynn made his own, slower half- century, hitting 51 off 47 balls.

The Australian's partner Sunil Narine also chipped in with a tidy 25 off eight. But Lynn seemed to set the pace for the sluggish Knight Riders, who never really got out of the blocks.

Sunrisers bowlers Khaleel Ahmed (3-33) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-35) made short work off Kolkata's middle order, the former winning man of the match. Sandeep Sharma (1-37) and Rashid Khan (1-23) also helped to keep the Knight Riders within target range.

The win takes Hyderabad into fourth place on the ladder, while Kolkata are in sixth with their own chances of a top four finish in trouble.

In Sunday's late match Marcus Stoinis' Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Shane Watson's Chennai Super Kingsby one run in a nailbiter in Bengaluru.

Parthiv Patel top scored for Bangalore with 53 off 37 as the home side set the ladderleaders a target of 162.

Stoinis was caught on 14 at the boundary by a diving Faf du Plessis, who relayed the ball back to Dhruv Shorey to stop the six and ensure the wicket.

In the run chase Watson was caught on five by Stoinis off a Dale Steyn delivery in the first over, as the Super Kings slumped to 4-28 at the six-over mark. Ambati Rayudu (29) put on a 55-run stand with MS Dhoni, who went on to smash an unbeaten 84 from 48 balls, scoring a whopping 24 runs in the final over.

It wasn't enough for the Super Kings, with batting partner Shardul Thakur run out on the last ball needing two runs for victory.

