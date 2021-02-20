Daughters saw mum ‘gurgling blood’ in horror crash

A Beenleigh mother is lucky to be alive after taking the full impact of a head-on crash at Logan earlier this month.

Leanne Tyrell-Raddatz was driving with her two daughters about 6.30pm on Saturday February 6 when a car allegedly veered onto the wrong side of the road, smashing into them.

In the aftermath of the horror crash, Lola, 13, thought her mum was dead.

Ms Tyrell-Raddatz sustained significant injuries and was trapped inside the wreckage of the car, which initially caught fire.

Leanne Tyrell-Raddatz, 49, sustained significant injuries in a crash in Bahrs Scrub, Logan, on February 6. Picture: supplied

She was rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with a broken pelvis, broken arm, fractured back and crushed leg. Doctors were forced to perform emergency surgery.

Mr Tyrell-Raddatz's niece, Madison Gregory said the steering wheel went into her aunt's stomach, which caused serious injuries to her lower body.

"The car was on a fire for a bit as well, so all of the witnesses were trying to put it out with dirt and water, which thankfully they did otherwise it would have killed my aunty," she told the Sunday Mail.

"Lola saw her mum and she thought that she was dead, so they are going to have to go to therapy for that.

"It would have been so traumatising for them, they saw her gurgling blood because she was internally bleeding.

"My aunty told us the other day that she actually saw the light and that she felt like somebody pushed her back. I don't know if it was the emergency services flashing a light in her eye, or if she actually was dead."

Ms Tyrell-Raddatz oldest daughter Phoebe, 16, broke her wrist and femur in the crash while Lola escaped with minor injuries.

Leanne Tyrell-Raddatz, 49, with her eldest daughter Phoebe, 16. Picture: supplied

The 49-year-old mum has since stabilised and moved out of the ICU into a ward, but recovery is expected to take months, maybe years.

"She's just in so much pain, it's horrible," Ms Gregory said.

"We don't know how long it will take for her to fully recover, so it's going to be a long road."

Ms Gregory described her aunty who works in aged care as a devoted mother and genuine person.

"She keeps messaging us and asking if everyone is okay where she works," she said.

"She loves her kids, does everything for her kids, they love hanging out with her and love doing everything with her every weekend.

"It's just sad that this has happened because the kids miss her, they miss going back to her house."

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and whether alcohol or speed was a factor.

The 30-year-old is assisting police with their inquiries. No one has been charged over the crash.

Ms Gregory said the family are in the process of organising counselling for Lola and Phoebe.

To support the family and recovery costs: https://www.gofundme.com/f/road-to-recovery-for-the-tyrellraddatz-family

Originally published as Daughters saw mum 'gurgling blood' in horror crash