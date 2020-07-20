Daughter’s moving tribute to Dad who was ‘deeply loved’

THE life of Peter Beebar began on June 24, 1939, 20 minutes after the birth of twin brother Tom, to parents Thomas Beebar and Dorothy Adelaide Piet.

Upon his recent death, one of his children has written this moving tribute to him:

Thomas (Peter's father) hailed from Cypress. It was rumored that the pirates of the Mediterranean were headed by descendants of his grandfather, although this has never been proven, there can be no doubt that a buccaneering sprit ran through Dad's (Peter's) veins.

Dad's mother was of Irish extract. The legend was that descendants of Dorothy had fought alongside William the Conqueor in 1066 - during the battle the future King fell from his horse, one of his lieutenants helped him with his helmet, enabling him to breathe. As a result of this action lands known as Ayre on the English Scottish West Coast were granted and latter expanded to Ireland.

These English Irish landholders became more Irish than the Irish - (a family trait that exists today, meaning an ability to adapt well to the enviroment). The Piets migrated to South Austrlia mid 1800s to farm the land

Dad grew up in the back streets of Panddington Sydney, where the Catholics and Protestents conducted their religious wars. He developed into an athletic and brave soul, loyal to family and friends. He went to Waverly College in Sydney and studied Greek, Latin and physics, but his favouriate subject was the sweet science of boxing. He won a number of championships in different weight catagories, completed his school certificate and was studying for the higher school certificate when on a whim he sat an engineering technical appitude test in which he excelle, and as a result, was offered a coveted cadetship with OTC (Overseas Telecomunication).

The opportunity to earn money, travel the world and focus on the new field of communication was too great to resist.

It was during this time Dad joined the Army reserve and was later accepted into Commando training Georges Heights Mosman. He completed his Commando training and it is something that he was very pround of although he did not speak of it much.

Between working, studying and, Tamarama surf club, Dad spent time at the family holiday house at Ettalong on the Central Coast. He loved his family, all of them, every single one of them, but the swashbuckling curse was never far from the surface. Adventure called - my own words cannot do justice to what he must have felt, so I borrow another's:

".. but the leaves of autumn whispered for his sprit to belong like the atmosphere he tasted in the lyrics of a song, he back his bag he packed his flag an old guitar as well the road would write the story that he knew he had to tell". Rupert McCall

Circa 1962, Dad started his international travels - it was this sense of adventure - and dare devil that has inspired me the most - the stories of Coccus Keeling Islands - hunting sharks, 5 miles swims around the island, travelling through South Africa and Rhodesia offering to work with their military to train their new recruits, talking his way on to a ship as a communication and radio expert, travelling through Europe. It was somewhere on this journey circa mid 1965, that he received a telegram to return to Sydney. His father died in June 1965, - Dad got to say his goodbyes - and was able to slot back into a roll at OTC and recommence where he left off. I suspect he never got the travel demons out of his system.

In 1966, he met his first wife Margaret - they were married in 1967 - and I arrived in April 1969, in Moore where Dad had been sent to project manage the installation of satellite dishes which were the backup to the dishes at Parks, made famous by the 1969 moon walk. They latter made a movie out of these satellite dishes called The Dish.

Annette was born in 1970 in Sydney, and shortly afterward Dad moved us all to Perth, where he had purchased a piece of land, and proceeded to build his fortress at 86 Swan View Road. I remember it as having a long driveway winding up a hill, with a 3 tier garden on the north side and bushland on the Southside - designed and built by my father it demonstrated his love of engineering, technical challenges, and the theatrical. It was intended to be a imposing house with guest rooms and grand gardens. I certainly remember it being a castle with large, gothic like ceilings fireplaces and dining halls.

Richard was born in 1972 - right now the words of another may best describe the feeling he may have felt:

"..my son was born just the other day he came into the world in the usual way - but there were planes to catch and bills to pay - he learned to walk while I was away". Cats in the Cradle. Cat Stevens.

Dad was traveling for work to the Pacific Islands and Papua New Guinea. We wrote letters to him - I drew pictures of aircraft carriers doing battle with the Japanese - and I remember how all excited we were when he would come back home - this fit, good looking, international man of mystery was deeply loved by his kids.

In 1976, Kelly Anne, his last, was born. Dad pursued an opportunity in Guam in which he could move the whole family. We moved to Sydney briefly while Dad got some additional training and then it was off to Guam.

Dad loved his scuba diving - he used to take me at nights - both of us diving in about 12 feet of water hunting for rare shells. He took Richard and I camping, staying on deserted volcanic islands, we even used an old Japanese military bunker as a camp site - in those days you could still easily find the spent casings of bullets fired from about 35 years beforehand.

All these adventures took their toll on the marriage. They separated in mid-1979 and were divorced later that year.

Dad found his way back to Sydney. He immersed himself in technical and scientific journals. In 1982 he built his own Cruise Control for his Mazda Sports Car - he has always thinking up ways to invent something that would make millions - from prawn peelers (which everyone thought of ) to lifeboat keels (something a little more niche), he would document them with some basic technical drawings - and even come up with a 4P marketing plan - the legal and administrative process frustrating him he never took them the whole way - and as he moved into his late 40s he started to explore the more artistic side of his nature.

Dad had always loved poetry. As a child he would love to entertain friends with Al Johnston Mamma - a product of his time.

Dad could recite Bryon and Lawson and he encouraged his kids to do the same - and we did but with considerably less success.

This man - Dad - had both a romantic and a technical side - by 1987 he was starting to favour his romantic side. He had the idea of raising horses (Arabs) this led to purchasing the farm in Kandanga. It was his dream to have horses and to settle into a relaxed lifestyle.

Almost as a hobby he brought a bread delivery business. Three employees, two trucks, and a cross dock warehouse - it did present its challenges.

After the bread run Dad had some old jobs - including being manager of the Kandanga swimming pool.

Around 1998, Dad met Teresa - and fell in love - got married.

They had some great times together and enjoyed many trips overseas. I was fortunate enough to host them in Korea and Japan.

The adventures curse still ran strong through Dad's veins - circa 2002, he brought "Pania" a South Coast Ketch 36 - the original plan was to travel around the world - this was modified to travel around Australia - he never got there - the boat brought him great joy and great heartache - and yet the romantic in him compelled him to continue to pursue the dream.

The great thing about being a romantic is you fall in love and are passionate about the things you do, sometimes to the exclusion of all else.

Around 2018, Teresa and Dad split up for the final time - fair play to both of them - and Teresa remained a friend - and visited Dad in the last few days of his life.

His family, especially Aunty Rose, was in constant contact with Dad, her support and the assistance of family and friends was a critical crutch. I thank you all deeply.

I was there in his last days. He got to hear from all his children. He was comfortable as he was going out. He winked at my sister and smiled at the nurses, as we played songs and told stories.

On July 10, 2020, at the age of 81 he passed

To a life well lived

Peter Beebar 24/6/1939 to 10/7/2020

Amen