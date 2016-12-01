Daughter's heartbreak over dad's headstone

DEVASTATED: Leanne Beaton is upset that she has been prevented from placing a headstone on her father's grave.

A MOORE Park woman says the North Burnett Regional Council is prohibiting her from placing a gravestone on her father's resting place.

Leanne Beaton's dad Bruce died in July after being diagnosed with cancer, and one of his final wishes was to have a gravestone at the Mt Perry Cemetery.

However, after paying $1500 for a double headstone that would eventually be used for both her parents, Ms Beaton said she was shut down.

"When we made the funeral arrangements there was no mention of not having a gravestone,” she said.

"There was a law brought in at the beginning of the year saying everyone had to have plaques but not headstones.

"The funeral place didn't even know about it.”

Ms Beaton said she was told the decision not to have headstones was made due to the risk of vandalism - something she says doesn't happen in the sleepy town's cemetery.

"There's not much destruction or destroying out there,” she said.

Ms Beaton said far from vandalising it, Mt Perry locals look pride in their cemetery and often tended to it.

"A lot of us go there and clean it up because they won't,” she said.

"The town's not full of vandalism. A lot of people put effort into that place more than the council does and it's just awful.

"We clean it up and also water it and it's just devastating what we can and can't have for our loved ones.”

She said that while there were headstones in the cemetery, including her grandfather's, because her dad was buried in a new line a headstone would not be allowed.

Ms Beaton said to add insult to injury, there was nowhere to place flowers at the cemetery and she was told steel vases she had purchased were not suitable.

"We've paid for the headstone, it's ready to go on, we just want the approval,” she said.

"The love's not in a plaque.

"It's not just for dad, it's for all of us to go there and visualise his memory.”

Ms Beaton the plaque they were allowed to have just wasn't good enough.

"It's just his name, date of birth and when he died,” she said.

"It's just so dodgy.”

Ms Beaton said December 2 was her dad's birthday and she was heartbroken she couldn't place his headstone in time.

"It's devastating for all of us,” she said.

The NewsMail contacted the North Burnett Regional Council for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.