Daughter's act of love for the deceased

Melissa Byron and Christine Byron at their fathers grave in the South Kolan Cemetery. Tom Nelson BUN230919CEM7

AFTER learning of the small group of volunteers tasked with maintaining the South Kolan Cemetery, Melissa Byron is rolling up her sleeves this Friday to help whipper snip, mow and place flowers on some of the graves.

Ms Byron's father is buried at the cemetery and she said she would love to help make it look beautiful, not only for her father, but for everyone who was resting there.

The South Kolan Cemetery is one of the only cemeteries in the region not under the care of Bundaberg Regional Council.

A Bundaberg council spokesperson said it was a private cemetery held in trust and the trustee was responsible for its management.

Ms Byron said she would love the support of anyone who can spare the time on Friday at 9am at the South Kolan Cemetery.

The cemetery is on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Road.